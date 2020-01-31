Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, strips naked for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie campaign

%MINIFYHTMLc4915eef91adb77fcccb765d7133d5c611% %MINIFYHTMLc4915eef91adb77fcccb765d7133d5c612%

After being named brand ambassador for the lingerie line of the Barbadian singer, the personality of the social networks mocks a little of her new period by sharing photos of her wearing a pink lace suit.

Reginae Carter is associating with Rihanna for the growing lingerie brand of the latter. The rapper's daughter little Wayne She has been chosen as the new ambassador for the singer's Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The 21-year-old social media personality announced his new Instagram concert on Wednesday, January 29. Taking a small look at what will come next with her collaboration, the model published sexy photos of her wearing a semi-transparent pink lace suit with a pink Curtain as the background.

"This is just the introduction, let me not go ahead," he captioned one of his publications and added the hashtag #savagexambassador. In another image, she complemented with a pair of sunglasses and wrote blatantly underneath, "Oh, ok."

In addition to Reginae, several celebrities have modeled Rihanna's Savage x Fenty collection. Included singer Normani Kordei, Tinashe Y Dreeze. Rihanna herself has often shared images of her rock lingerie Savage x Fenty on her Instagram page.

Reginae is the first child of Lil Wayne, who was born on November 29, 1998 when he was 16, to his high school girlfriend Toya Johnson. She has starred in reality television series "YOU. & Tiny: Friends and family hustle and bustle"Y"Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta"While he is not pursuing a career in music, he has released a song on his father's latest album" Tha Carter V ".

Reginae also co-wrote a book, "Princesses Paparazzi," with Brian Williams and Karyn Langhorne Folan. Follow the life of Kayla Jones and Promise Walker, the daughters of two rap legends.

He often posts photos of his different outfits on his social media account. His followers have admired his styles and his figure, which recently revealed that it was the result of "training band and good hard work."