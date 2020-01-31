Lil Wayne remembers the time he thought 21 Wild was a rap group

%MINIFYHTMLf429888679654c2a49c4527c3b6253d211% %MINIFYHTMLf429888679654c2a49c4527c3b6253d212%

Lil Wayne is the last guest on the "Drink Champs,quot; podcast with Nore, and in addition to talking about his new album "Funeral," he also talked about how Jay-Z has been there for him over the years and helped him when necessary . He also reflected on how it is in focus About what you are doing, you are not always aware of some of the changes that occur within the industry.

According to Complex, at one point remember that you did not always know new artists by name, and that sometimes led to some misunderstanding. He said: "I have met a group of artists who had problems with me before saying that I don't know them publicly and that I don't know who that person was or maybe confuse them."

An artist I didn't know at the beginning was 21 Savage. Wayne continued: “I remember confusing 21 Savage with a damn group. When they asked me, I said, "Do you have 21 little rappers in a group?" It was very serious. I thought, & # 39; Man, that's like a new Wu-Tang, right? & # 39; And the person with the microphone said & # 39; Are you serious right now, eh? & # 39; And I said & # 39; I'm very serious & # 39; ".

When it comes to his relationship with Jay-Z, he talked about when Jay-Z tried to sign Young Money while he was going through some things.

He reflected and said: “First of all, it was a privilege, rather than a privilege. . . What I was doing was that I was just trying to help in any way or form. Then he said: "If I have to sign your mother, man, whatever I have to do to help you in the situation you are going through right now," he said: "I know it's embarrassing." They have shit all public. What I want to do is make sure you're straight as a man. The crap of rap, you'll always be good at it. Eyes closed, you have that. I just want to make sure you're good, your parents, your family. "

