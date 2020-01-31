Lil Wayne: I'm dating a BBW … She's a & # 39; White Girl & # 39; 250 pounds! (Photos)

Rapper Lil Wayne has just confirmed that he's dating the plus size Australian model, La’Tecia Thomas. And that your new baby weighs 250 pounds.

Legendary rapper Wayne released his new album, "Funeral,quot; last night and throughout the album, he boasts of his new girlfriend. In one song, he says: "I have a wife from Australia." In another, he calls his girlfriend "BBW,quot; on the same song and says she is a "250-pound white girl."

And in another song, titled "Stop Playin With Me," Wayne begins with the lyrics, "Ooh, I have a plus size model."

But La & # 39; Tecia is not only the best rapper's girlfriend alive. The two can get married soon, maybe. La’Tecia has been sporting a massive diamond ring since October 2019. But remember, she is not the first girl to wear a "Wayne: Diamond,quot;.

Wayne's previous girlfriend, Dhea, was engaged to the rapper for 6 years.

These are some pictures of Wayne & # 39; s BBW GF La & # 39; Tecia: