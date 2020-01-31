Lil Wayne confirms La & # 39; Tecia Thomas's rumors of romance, calls her & # 39; Wifey & # 39; in the new album & # 39; Funeral & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5e633f8fc64d8b3bd9fa5d34df17001811% %MINIFYHTML5e633f8fc64d8b3bd9fa5d34df17001812%

Despite not explicitly mentioning the name of the Australian plus size model, the rapper makes it clear that he is rapping on it on two tracks of his newly released album.

little Wayne no longer maintains its relationship with The & # 39; Tecia Thomas a secret. On Friday, January 31, the 37-year-old rapper presented his highly anticipated "Funeral" album, in which he confirms his rumors of romance with the plus size model.

Despite not explicitly mentioning her name, Weezy makes it clear that she is rapping on her in the sixth song of the album "Stop Playin with Me". He spits his bars, "Ooh, I have a plus size model / But she's my little mom / I make her bust open to me like a piñata / And while the world was spinning, she was my doctor."

Later he makes it even more obvious in his ninth song "Not Me" that finds him rapping: "You know my wife from Australia," he said: "Cheers, friend." Then we toast and see how you cry. try / mix the soda and codeine, that's a mixtape. "

It is not clear when Weezy and La & # 39; Tecia started dating. Some speculated that the two could have met through social networks after he slipped into his DM while abroad, as the rapper previously said in an interview: "I saw someone on television and said: & # 39; I don't know how to get in touch with this person. I met a very, very special person. "

In July of last year, Weezy and La & # 39; Tecia provoked rumors of engagement after the latter was caught flaunting a diamond ring that reportedly gave her rapper boyfriend. Neither has responded to this rumor.

His love life aside, "Funeral" features 22 other songs alongside "Stop Playin & # 39; with Me" and "Not Me". The album, which has been mocked since 2016, also sees him collaborating with people like Be big, Adam Levine, Take off from Migos and the afternoon XXXTentacion.

The founder of Young Money said earlier about the album: "I thought they knew my mixtapes, my albums, they all have their little categories. They got & # 39; Da Droughts & # 39 ;, they got & # 39; The Prefix & # 39 ;, & # 39; The Suffix & # 39 ;, you got & # 39; Sorry for the Wait & # 39; 1, 2, 3, 4, you got & # 39; Tha Carter & # 39; I, II, III, IV, V. So that you have & # 39; Rebirth & # 39 ;, and now you have & # 39; Funeral & # 39 ;. simple, nothing more. There's no backstory. It's just & # 39; Rebirth & # 39 ;, & # 39; Funeral & # 39; and maybe the next one would be & # 39; Reincarnation & # 39 ;. I don't know. "