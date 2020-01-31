Liam Gallagher labels Noel's latest single & # 39; Boring Snoozer & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa9ee5778b4c9b964934f8f0f1babcfe911% %MINIFYHTMLa9ee5778b4c9b964934f8f0f1babcfe912%

Replenishing his public enmity with his separated brother, the former Oasis leader takes a hit on & # 39; Blue Moon Rising & # 39 ;, and even argues with a fan who defends the High Flying Birds guitarist.

Liam Gallagher has resupplied his public fight with his brother Noel Gallagher hammering the new dance single and the video of Noel Gallagher's flying birds& # 39; star.

In his first major attack against his brother separated from the new decade, Liam lashed out at his ex Oasis The latest release of his bandmate, "Blue Moon Rising", insists that it is a "BORING SNOOZER".

And when a fan of Noel replied: "Stop hating, your brothers turned you into a rock legend and made you millions (sic)", the singer replied: "Kiss him snowflake", and then added that whatever there is released now "p ** s for all this".

Liam continued his renewed attack on his brother while commenting on a photo of Noel and himself as children, writing: "He has been holding me back all my life."

Liam and Noel have been fighting bitterly in the press and on social media since the guitarist left Oasis during a European tour in 2009.

Meanwhile, Noel's new single video introduces the actor Jack O & # 39; Connell and model Gordon Gordon.