Leicester will sign Ryan Bennett on Wolves loan | Soccer news

The proposed move to Leicester could allow Filip Benkovic to join Bristol City on loan





Ryan Bennett will undergo a medical exam in Leicester on Friday

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett will undergo a medical examination with Leicester City before a six-month loan move.

The two Premier League clubs have agreed on a fee for an initial loan agreement, with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

Bennett has been in Molineux for two and a half years, and has made 19 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this season.

The center did not participate in the training on Deadline Day, before Saturday's game against Manchester United. live in Sky Sports Premier League, to travel to Leicester by a doctor.

Bennett will support Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu while Captain Wes Morgan is injured.

The move could allow his center mate, Filip Benkovic, to lend Leicester, and the Bristol City championship is the likely destination for the 22-year-old.

Croatia's international joined Leicester for around £ 13 million in August 2018, but has fought for regular game time with the Foxes, making only two appearances on each side of a loan period at Celtic.

