Leeds football director accused by FA for part-time behavior against Millwall | Soccer news

By Chris Reidy
Last update: 01/31/20 4:09 pm
Leeds football director Victor Orta has been accused by the FA for bad language and / or behavior in the tunnel area part-time at the Championship meeting against Millwall on Elland Road.
Leeds media and communications chief James Mooney has also been accused of inappropriate behavior for his behavior in the tunnel area in a separate incident on the same device.
Leeds lost 2-0 at the break with local fans expressing frustration towards referee Darren England after feeling that some decisions were against his team.
A double by Patrick Bamford and a goal by Pablo Hernández in the second half saw them win 3-2 to lead the Championship.
Both men have until February 4 to give their answers.
