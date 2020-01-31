Lebron James's speech in honor of Kobe Bryant will inspire the nation of the Lakers

Adam Pantozzi / NBAE through Getty Images
This is for Kobe Bryant.
The close friend of the NBA legend and successor of Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James He delivered a sincere speech during the previous tribute to Bryant at the Staples Center on Friday night. Lebron honored the nine people tragically killed during the helicopter accident last Sunday, and called the event a "celebration,quot; of Bryant's life and legacy.
"I wrote something," Lebron shared, before discarding his preapproved comments to "go straight from the heart."
In Lebron's words, "The first thing that comes to mind is all about the family. And when I look around this field, we are all afflicted, all hurt, we are all heartbroken. When we are going through such things, the best what you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family. "
"I heard about Lakers Nation before I got here … about the amount of family it is, and that's absolutely what I've seen all this week." "Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization but from everyone. Everyone who is here … This is really a real family. And I know Kobe and Gianna (Bryant) Y Vanessa (Bryant) Thank you from the bottom of your heart. "
"I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I see it as a celebration tonight," Lebron said. "This is a celebration of 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, shattered body, getting up, sitting, countless hours, the determination to be the best possible."
"Tonight we celebrate the boy who came here at age 18, retired at 38 and became the best father we've seen in the last three years. Tonight is a celebration."
Lebron then described Kobe as a "brother," and said that despite his years as opponents, "The only thing we always shared was the determination to win and be great."
"The fact that I'm here means a lot to me. I want to continue with my teammates to continue their legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can play the basketball we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want." .
Lebron then concluded: "In the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba left. But in the words of us, he does not forget. He lives, brother."
Before tonight's game against the Portland Trailblazers, Lebron presented a new tattoo dedicated to Kobe.
