Lebron James's speech in honor of Kobe Bryant will inspire the nation of the Lakers

This is for Kobe Bryant.

The close friend of the NBA legend and successor of Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James He delivered a sincere speech during the previous tribute to Bryant at the Staples Center on Friday night. Lebron honored the nine people tragically killed during the helicopter accident last Sunday, and called the event a "celebration,quot; of Bryant's life and legacy.

"I wrote something," Lebron shared, before discarding his preapproved comments to "go straight from the heart."

In Lebron's words, "The first thing that comes to mind is all about the family. And when I look around this field, we are all afflicted, all hurt, we are all heartbroken. When we are going through such things, the best what you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family. "

"I heard about Lakers Nation before I got here … about the amount of family it is, and that's absolutely what I've seen all this week." "Not only from the players, not only from the coaching staff, not only from the organization but from everyone. Everyone who is here … This is really a real family. And I know Kobe and Gianna (Bryant) Y Vanessa (Bryant) Thank you from the bottom of your heart. "