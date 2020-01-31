LeBron James speaks with Laker Nation in a speech honoring Kobe Bryant

LeBron James closed the homage before the Lakers game to the late Kobe Bryant on Friday night with a brief speech to the Staples Center crowd and everyone who saw ESPN.

In the approximately four minutes he was in front of the microphone, after leaving the prepared comments, he spoke for Bryant fans around the world.

"Lakers Nation, man, I would be selling them shortly if I read this, so I'm going straight from the heart," James said to clap inside the Staples Center.

James recognized the strong family aspect of the organization and the pain everyone feels. He then transitioned to a tribute to Bryant.

"Now I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe, but I look at this, I see it as a celebration tonight," James said. "This is a celebration of 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, shattered body, getting up, sitting, everything, countless hours, the determination to be the best possible.

"Tonight, we celebrate the boy who came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we've seen in the last three years, man."

James closed with a look forward, what awaits him and the rest of the Lakers.

"I want to continue along with my teammates, to continue their legacy not only for this year, but as long as we can play the basketball game we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want. Then, in the words of Kobe Bryant, & # 39; Mamba out & # 39;. But in the words of us, & # 39; not forgotten & # 39 ;. still alive, brother. "