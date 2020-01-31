Lebron James presents new tattoo dedicated to Kobe Bryant

Mamba is still alive.
As a Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James prepares to play his first game since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, is honoring his close friend in a very significant way. Lebron had the help of the tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia to design a permanent tribute to the legend of the NBA.
Inked on Lebron's thigh, the tattoo features a snake (a nod to the nickname Mamba Negra de Kobe), a rose and the numbers he used during his 20 years playing for the Lakers. "Mamba 4 life,quot; moves under the snake.
"My brother," Lebron wrote on Instagram, including the hashtags # Mamba4Life, #RIPKobe and #RIPGiGi.
Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, were among the nine killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26.
Lebron and the Lakers organization are expected to recognize the tragedy in tonight's game against the Portland Trailblazers. As part of the tribute, players will wear a patch showing Kobe's initials on their shirts.
Jasmine Gomez / @jngvizuals
When publicly addressing Kobe's death for the first time, Lebron revealed that his final conversation with the athlete took place just a few hours before the fatal accident.
"I literally heard your voice on Sunday morning before leaving Philly to return to Los Angeles," he wrote on Instagram. "I didn't think a little in a million years that it would be the last conversation we would have. WTF! I am heartbroken and devastated to my brother!"
He continued: "My heart is with Vanessa and the children. I promise you that I will continue with your legacy! You mean a lot to all of us, especially #LakerNation, and it is my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it up!" Please give me the strength of the heavens above and take care of me! "
