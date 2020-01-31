Lebron James presents new tattoo dedicated to Kobe Bryant

Mamba is still alive.

As a Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James prepares to play his first game since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, is honoring his close friend in a very significant way. Lebron had the help of the tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia to design a permanent tribute to the legend of the NBA.

Inked on Lebron's thigh, the tattoo features a snake (a nod to the nickname Mamba Negra de Kobe), a rose and the numbers he used during his 20 years playing for the Lakers. "Mamba 4 life,quot; moves under the snake.

"My brother," Lebron wrote on Instagram, including the hashtags # Mamba4Life, #RIPKobe and #RIPGiGi.

Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "Gigi,quot; Bryant, were among the nine killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday, January 26.