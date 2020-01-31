Learning of the January transfer window: Man Utd needs a great impact of Bruno Fernandes and more | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb489875095e6ed922dd731c10bdc918c11% %MINIFYHTMLb489875095e6ed922dd731c10bdc918c12%

It is difficult to buy in the January window

New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes during his first training session in Carrington

The January transfer window always causes a lot of excitement among fans, but for those who work behind the scenes in the Premier League clubs, it is considered an increasingly difficult period for doing business. The consensus is that there is little value for money in mid-season. It is also rare for a January signing to start running in his new club.

It is reflected in the numbers. Last year, Premier League clubs spent only £ 146.6 million on the January transfer window, less than half of the total in the previous year, but this time the total rose again to £ 233 million.

But sales tend to decline. Premier League clubs accumulated £ 253.4 million in player sales in January 2017 and £ 372.7 million in 2018, but the total fell to £ 98.8 million in 2019 and was even lower this year, to £ 45 million.

That does not mean that this year's window has passed without major movements. Tottenham was busy, but without re-signing Gareth Bale of Real Madrid, while Manchester United agreed to an agreement worth £ 68 million for Bruno Fernandes.

However, for many clubs, the goals were unattainable and the funds were withheld for the summer. It is quickly becoming the norm in the January window.

Nick wright

Bruno lifts sadness at Manchester United

The atmosphere has changed in Old Trafford. Last week, everyone was talking about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer losing his job. There were protests against Ed Woodward. Fast forward one week, United beat Manchester City in Etihad, scored six goals for Tranmere and secured their No. 1 goal. They are six points out of the first four, still in the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Not everything is pessimism. But now a lot depends on how good Bruno Fernandes is. Is it worth the hype?

His transfer was a saga that lasted two windows. United explored it several times last summer, but decided not to reach an agreement. They took a second bite this month. United felt that Sporting was using the means to press him: it became a brinkmanship game and a battle of wills.

Who has the best deal? Sporting will tell his fans that £ 67.7 million were too good to refuse. But with only £ 46.5 million in advance, in addition to add-ons, it could be a cut if you can replicate the heroes of your childhood hero and his Portuguese compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

James Dale

Mourinho starts building new Spurs

Tottenham signed with Steven Bergwijn of PSV Eindhoven

José Mourinho in November: "The best gift is the players who are here. I don't need new players."

José Mourinho in January: "For me it is time, time to work, so more transfer windows because we will never be the king of the transfer window."

The head of the Spurs changed his tone for six weeks, and they finished the window having been among the most active sides of Europe.

Gedson Fernandes and Steven Bergwijn entered, plus the permanent capture of Giovani Lo Celso, and Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose came out.

Eriksen's departure can see an intriguing change of focus; Apparently, Mourinho wants versatility in all positions and a willingness to go up and down the field.

Although Eriksen was often the best Spurs runner, it was more of a constant trot to find gaps between the defense and the midfield than a sprint to defend.

In Bergwijn and Lo Celso, he has two frantic and slow runners, capable of taking the ball to the field without help. Mourinho wants attackers who can defend themselves.

Gerard Brand

Series A attacks the Premier League again

Christian Eriksen completed a move of £ 17 million to Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Victor Moses, Patrick Cutrone, Antonee Robinson. This window has reinforced the pattern we saw last summer: Series A clubs show a greater tendency to sign England players.

One of the clear winners that emerges from this window is Antonio Conte, who continues to enjoy the support of the Inter Milan board and once again got what he wanted: physical and technical players who can integrate directly into their alignment and adapt to the intensity . of his football without a rest period.

The overabundance of talent in Premier League teams makes them attractive to Italian teams, who know what instant impact quality players can make with proven experience. Take Chris Smalling or Romelu Lukaku six months ago.

Robinson's move to AC Milan could be a shock, but it is a mere confirmation that even the best European clubs are monitoring the progress of young blood in the lower leagues of England.

After the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, something changed in the water in Italy, and seeing how the last group of Premier League players has played so far, there is no doubt that there will be more along the same path in the future.

Tommaso Fiore

Where are the strikers?

Chelsea failed in its search for Dries Mertens

It has always been difficult to find a good striker, but this window showed that it is almost impossible to sign in January.

Chelsea was strongly linked to Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens, both talented shooters, but his greatest saga was referring to the possible destiny of Olivier Giroud. Inter Milan, Newcastle and even Tottenham were cited as possible suitors, but he remains in the club without entering any forward.

Interestingly, Tottenham was also offered the opportunity to sign his former forward Fernando Llorente in a short-term deal, but they will have to rely on their current players to fill the hole in the form of Harry Kane in his attack. As Paul Gilmour of Sky Sports News put it, late on the day of the deadline from his position in the Spurs training ground: "There simply aren't enough strikers to walk."

That elusive 20-goal scorer per season has more demand than ever, but they are still hard to find and that means prices will continue to rise when the window reopens in the summer.

Charlotte Marsh

Manchester United takes a calculated bet on Ighalo

In the midst of some disbelief that a player who left England as a Watford forward out of shape more than three years ago has apparently been designated as the replacement of Marcus Rashford while recovering from an injury, there is some logic behind bringing A man who was also wanted by Inter Milan and Tottenham during the January window.

Odion Ighalo knows the Premier League, has scored goals in the top category and comes to Old Trafford in good shape. It has the kind of pace change that will adapt well to the football style that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to play.

He has fast feet, he will not find too many defenders to overcome him in the first five yards, and with United eager to play with a fast three forward, he certainly fits that bill more closely than Romelu Lukaku, whose transfer last summer since then been questioned about the club's lack of depth in the attack.

The Nigerian is certainly not of the caliber of many of United's advanced signings even in recent years, but after a run of 14 goals during his only top-notch season on Vicarage Road, he was linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe in much more bright terms

During that 2015/16 season, the first Hornets in the Premier League, Ighalo and Troy Deeney were the main men in Watford, and scored 15 and 13 goals respectively, while no one else scored more than two. Although Ighalo was not particularly clinical against the goal during that campaign, although he ended up with a 13.8 percent shot conversion rate, similar to Raul Jimenez's this season, and only three less than Anthony Martial.

But the following season, he struggled with the form and a growing feeling that he had discovered; He achieved only one goal in 14 starts before moving to China in January 2017, already wearing a shadow of his former self.

Since then, he has found his way back to form, winning 46 times in 70 games in the Chinese Super League in three years, but the quality of domestic competition from the Far East is not close to that of the Premier League.

The fact that he can demonstrate an effective gap for United does not seem certain, but the 30-year-old has some positive signs on his part. And even if everything falls, you must return to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of the season anyway, with little to lose for Solskjaer or the player himself.

Ron Walker

Why did Arsenal favor short-term agreements?

Arsenal signed Cedric Soares of Southampton

Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares may not be the box office signings that some Arsenal fans expected in January, but could represent a cunning business.

The Gunners spent a lot of time last summer, signing players like Nicolas Pepe, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, and although many thought the club had an impressive window, things didn't translate into the field since Unai Emery lost his job in November.

Mikel Arteta's reign still has only eight games, but with injuries to Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney, and with Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding just getting back in top form, it was clear that Arsenal needed more bodies in defence.

Mari, who joins an initial loan contract with a purchase option, and Soares, who also joins a loan until the end of the season, provide that coverage, but they also have the potential to have a real impact.

Mari, 26, is known to Arteta after his time with Manchester City and hopes to build an excellent spell with Flamengo. Soares, meanwhile, has experience in the Premier League and will provide much-needed coverage for Bellerin.

Arteta is still evaluating her squad and will have her own thinking about other goals. But knowing that January is not an easy time to do business, you may have kept your powder dry until summer.

Oliver Yew

Berge's agreement shows the ambition of Sheffield United

0:59 Sander Berge already feels part of the family in Sheffield United Sander Berge already feels part of the family in Sheffield United

Just three and a half years ago, Chris Wilder, who took over an abandoned Sheffield United team in League One, made Bury one of his first signings for a nominal fee. Now, Wilder, whose team is unlikely outside the European places in the Premier League, has won one of the best-rated young midfielders on the continent at Sander Berge. These are dizzying days.

The arrival of Oli McBurnie after the promotion for a record rate of the club that has now been exceeded was outstanding but sensible, a promising young forward of the Championship backed to step forward in a club dismissed as certainties of descent by outsiders .

But Berge's signature is a statement; A symbol of a club on the soccer map thanks to a striking football under its boss that destroys stereotypes. The 21-year-old rejected the opportunity to join the Bramall Lane club in the summer, but patience, and that elevated position, has paid dividends.

Sheffield United has attacked during the ascent: "Now is the time to strengthen," Wilder said repeatedly, and a disbursement of £ 22 million represents a well-deserved financial support for the Blades chief of the club's new sole owner, Prince Abdullah of Saudi Arabia, after two promotions in three seasons with modest resources.

Berge, only 21 years old, is far from being the finished article, but his capture in January is testimony to long-term planning, a growing recruitment network and Wilder's relentless ambition.

Kate Burlaga

Richarlison highly valued by Everton

Richarlison was the subject of interest of Barcelona

When the news came that Everton had rejected an offer of £ 85m for Richarlison from Barcelona, ​​it caused reverberations throughout the news area.

The offer was rejected immediately, as the Goodison Park club was not willing to sell one of its precious assets so late in the transfer window.

This is a statement by Everton, with a new stadium on the horizon and with Carlo Ancelotti at the helm. Richarlison is the jewel in the crown of Ancelotti.

Everton would be more than doubling his money if they charged the 22-year-old player now, after signing it with Watford for £ 40 million in the summer of 2018.

The Toffees need to reduce their salary bill to make their own signings, but they have no interest in selling to a player who signed a new four-year contract last month. Its importance to Everton cannot be overstated.

Since the beginning of last season, no forward has made more ball recoveries than him, while occupying first place in Everton for goals, shots on goal, boats completed, fouls won in the last third and possession won in the last third since August 2018.

With 24 Premier League goals in 60 appearances, Everton simply can't see its sale as a viable option, regardless of whether Richarlison would be interested in moving to Camp Nou.

Ben Grounds

Villa forced on the market, but for the better?

Aston Villa signed with Mbwana Samatta

Aston Villa opened the window in a bad place. In the drop zone, they won New Year's Day at Burnley, but Wesley and Tom Heaton's long-term injuries forced Villa into the market.

And it has not necessarily been a bad thing.

Villa had not planned to do much, but the old line "if something is available,quot; became despair in 24 hours. Midfield inmate Danny Drinkwater arrived on loan, raising some eyebrows, and Pepe Reina signed from Napoli.

While Drinkwater has moved away from the pace, there is a player with aptitude for the game, and Reina has lifted the morale behind the scenes and has been relatively safe on the field.

But Wesley's injury inadvertently brought a new style. The absence of a striker shortened the pitch for Villa, where they had previously seen huge gaps and an expansive approach, and finally made them more defensively stable.

In Mbwana Samatta, a signing of £ 10 million from Genk, they seek to have a more skilled player to defend from the front, holding the ball and running backwards, areas with which Welsey had been fighting. Borja Baston was also hired on the day of the deadline to avoid the shortage of another forward.

It was not planned, but could save Villa's season.

Gerard Brand

Quality over quantity for Liverpool

Takumi Minamino joined Liverpool from RB Salzburg

What do you buy from the team that hasn't lost a Premier League game in the whole season and currently has a 19-point lead at the top of the table?

Well, with sports director Michael Edwards having done such excellent recruiting work in Liverpool in recent times, it is now more a case of bringing quality shopping to Anfield, rather than bodies.

In that sense, Takumi Minamino was the only arrival of the club in January, the forward of Japan joined the RB Salzburg for only £ 7.25 million, the cost of its purchase clause, after calling the attention of Jurgen Klopp in the meetings of the Champions League of the two clubs earlier this season. .

And the Liverpool coach wasted little time throwing his new charge at the deep end, with the 25-year-old making his Reds debut in his victory in the third round of the FA Cup over Everton in early January, before Make your bow. in Wolves later that month.

Richard Morgan

How Man City kept his nerves

Aymeric Laporte has returned from a long-term injury

Manchester City was, possibly rightly, punished for not adding to their defensive ranks at least a month after the season, a long-term injury to their best defender, Aymeric Laporte, left them short in number and quality in the back .

Since then, Pep Guardiola's team has lost more points than in all of the last two seasons, but despite numerous January ties with the Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan, they remained nervous, knowing that Aymeric Laporte was closer to a return than previously believed. outside the club

He returned to Sheffield United last week and returned directly to the heart of the defense after almost four months on the sidelines, as City kept the Blades in a solo shot at the target, and showed in 90 minutes exactly what they had been. disappeared for almost half a season.

The city has still risked running with three high-ranking centrals, two of which are not even close to the quality of the player Guardiola called the best in the world last week, but they can keep Laporte in shape for a busy business. At the end of the season, keeping your wallet closed in the January window can prepare you for a summer window where goals and rates are likely to be less challenging.

Ron Walker