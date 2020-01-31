Lawyers request President Trump's DNA in case of rape!

The lawyers of a rape accuser of President Trump go after trying to get their hands on his DNA after claiming he may still be in the dress that his alleged victim was wearing on the night in question.

The lawyers of the advisory columnist E. Jean Carroll notified a Trump lawyer yesterday for Trump to present a sample on March 2 in Washington for "analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present in the dress."

NBC News reports that Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, had the black wool coat dress tested and that a lab report says the DNA found in the sleeves was a mixture of at least four taxpayers, at least one of They masculine.

Last summer, Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a fancy dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. "Donna Karan's dress still hangs on the back of my closet door, unused and unwashed from that night, "he wrote in the article.

Trump denies the accusations against him.