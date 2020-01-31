Lawyers request President Trump's DNA in case of rape!

The lawyers of a rape accuser of President Trump go after trying to get their hands on his DNA after claiming he may still be in the dress that his alleged victim was wearing on the night in question.

The lawyers of the advisory columnist E. Jean Carroll notified a Trump lawyer yesterday for Trump to present a sample on March 2 in Washington for "analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present in the dress."

