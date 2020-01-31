Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis honor Kobe Bryant with new tattoos

Before the first Lakers game since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people on Sunday, Los Angeles stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis decided to honor the NBA legend by adding new Kobe-inspired tattoos.

Before Thursday's team practice, the Lakers were seen training in an outdoor field. James had his shorts rolled up, revealing a tattoo on his left thigh. The tattoo photos seemed to show a snake design, a reference to Bryant's "Black Mamba,quot; nickname, as well as a few words below the snake's images.

Tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia did the job on both James and Davis, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. James shared an Instagram video of her working on the new tattoo.

James and Davis addressed Bryant's death on social media, but have not spoken publicly since Saturday's game against the 76ers. James beat Bryant for third place on the NBA all-time scorer list that night, finishing with 29 points in a 108-91 loss. Bryant offered a congratulatory message on what turned out to be his last tweet.

Continue moving the game forward @ King James. Much respect for my brother 💪🏾 # 33644 – Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

The Lakers will face Trail Blazers at the Staples Center on Friday night (10 p.m. ET, ESPN). They were scheduled to play the Clippers on Tuesday, but that game was postponed and will move to a later date.