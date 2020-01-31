Lakers see Kobe Bryant reminders everywhere when they return to basketball

%MINIFYHTML0101d0a32fb272e1f5753124c4e0b02b11% %MINIFYHTML0101d0a32fb272e1f5753124c4e0b02b12%

The Lakers returned to court on Friday, five days after the death of the Kobe Bryant franchise icon, their daughter and seven other people in a helicopter crash in southern California.

Everywhere, the team looked in and out of the Staples Center, there were reminders of Bryant's tragedy and stature.

Commemorative shirts showing 8 or 24, Bryant's uniform numbers, were placed on each seat in the arena hours before the start of the game.

T-shirts are covered over each seat at the Staples Center. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/bb/3/staples-center-bryant-jerseys-013120-getty-embedjpg_oy5qswgbakma1gumdybjg2xpp.jpg?t=-26409641,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



There was a tribute to Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna "GiGi,quot; Bryant, in a tent near the entrance of the players.

LeBron James enters the Staples Center before the first Lakers game after the death of Kobe Bryant. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/89/40/lebron-james-013120-getty-embedjpg_xu2ug4zke43o1oqeluf5sv2ko.jpg?t=-27509201,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The purple and gold monument to Bryant outside the arena reminded them how fans have been affected.

A monument to Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/8d/55/kobe-staples-memorial-013120-getty-embedjpg_ucg8e2tmkmmw1wy2o4ipsynfi.jpg?t=-26898281,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



When they went out to the court to warm up wearing shantys bryantThey were sure to notice the court seats reserved for Kobe and Gianna, with dad and daughter jerseys exposed (Kobe Bryant was training Gianna, who was a budding basketball player. They flew to one of her games when the helicopter crashed into a hillside remote control in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning.)

The Lakers had two seats on the court for Gianna and Kobe Bryant. https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ca/85/gianna-kobe-jerseys-013120-getty-embedjpg_1e7rj7d3pgyxu1um1g39908jf0.jpg?t=-25621705,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Starting at 10:30 p.m. ET, there will be a pregame ceremony to honor the victims of the accident. The Lakers were scheduled to play Tuesday against the rival Clippers, but the game was postponed as the Lakers' organization dealt with their pain. That made Friday the first large-scale public response of the franchise to Bryant's death.