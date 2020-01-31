Kylie Jenner shows Stormi Webster's trolls birthday cake while she and Travis plan a fancy party for their daughter

%MINIFYHTML8695a5705b5ed53d9947fc72951d2edf11% %MINIFYHTML8695a5705b5ed53d9947fc72951d2edf12%

Stormi Webster loves the Trolls and it seems that this will be the theme of his epic birthday party that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are planning for the next two-year-old boy. After organizing an amazing launch party for the Stormi x Kylie cosmetics collection last week that was mistakenly believed to be a birthday party, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are preparing for Stormi's birthday party. The couple decided to keep Stormi's pregnancy a secret and didn't even reveal that Kylie had given birth to a girl until after she was born. Last year, Travis and Kylie organized a party that came out of their Astro World album called Stormi World and this year, reports say they plan something even bigger.

Stormi is a big fan of trolls and Kylie often shares a little about Stormi's love for the character in her social media accounts. Kylie has even shared photos and videos of Stormi playing with a life-size troll character in her backyard! Now Kylie shares a glimpse of Stormi's Troll-themed birthday cake and expresses her enthusiasm for Stormi to wake up and see her surprise!

In the next video player, you can hear Kylie Jenner talk about the Stormi cake Crumbles made.

%MINIFYHTML8695a5705b5ed53d9947fc72951d2edf13% %MINIFYHTML8695a5705b5ed53d9947fc72951d2edf14%

Crumbles also shared a photo of the cake where you can see all the details. Crumbles is known as "the home of the cookie cake,quot; and the decorations at this S-shaped pastry banquet will surely make Stormi delight! Approximately eight Troll dolls decorate the cake that features rainbows, flowers and swirls of candy.

Crumbles captioned the photo with the following.

A special one made for Stormi who loves the Trolls! 💕

For Christmas, Travis Scott made sure Stormi had a lot of fun playing with Trolls Poppy. You can see photos and videos that Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram account, where she has 160.2 million followers. Stormi can be seen holding Poppy's hand, running with Poppy chasing her through the backyard and even dancing with the character.

What do you think of Stormi Webster's Trolls birthday cake?

Ad

Are you eager to see what kind of birthday party Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have planned for their next two-year-old daughter?



Post views:

0 0