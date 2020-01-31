Kobe Bryant's mother appears in black in the first photos since the death of her son in a helicopter accident

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Pamela, the grieving mother of the NBA legend, is seen for the first time since the tragic death of her son and granddaughter Gianna while running errands at Target.

Kobe BryantPamela's mother has been seen for the first time since the accident of the helicopter that claimed the life of her son and granddaughter Gianna. The 65-year-old girl, who had not left her home in Las Vegas since the family tragedy, went out to run errands on Friday, January 31 in the morning.

Pamela dressed in a black top and orange flared pants with a white scarf stamped on her head. According to Daily Mail, he left his complex closed by just driving a black Ford Expedition and headed to a nearby Target.

Kobe Bryant's mother, Pamela, first came out since the death of her son and granddaughter.

The grieving mother of the late basketball superstar kept a stoic face as she left the Target with food. Later, according to reports, he entered a beauty salon, where he stayed for a few hours.

Pamela dressed on her back while leaving Target with food.

Earlier this week, Kobe's father, Joe Bryant, was seen outside his home in Las Vegas after a giant bouquet of yellow flowers was delivered to his home. The retired NBA star, who wore a dark shirt, seemed discouraged as he returned home.

A neighbor told the site that the family was too disconsolate to comment on the tragedy and was suffering in private. "Yesterday I spoke with them twice and took the food and a card, and briefly today, they are simply devastated, as you can imagine," said the neighbor.

The neighbor shared: "It's a private and horrible moment, losing your son and granddaughter, it's horrible. I was talking to Joe briefly the day before, we went for a walk, everything was happy and good and we talked about the wonderful weather and then changed in 24 hours where their lives turned. "

The neighbor said that Joe and Pamela are "very close" to their daughters Sharia and Shaya, who have been mourning their parents. "They just need their peace, they haven't stopped since yesterday," added the neighbor, who refused to be identified. "They were here this morning and yesterday. It's a delicate moment, I can't even imagine what they're going through. They are lovely, kind and decent people."

Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, January 26. Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, broke her silence about the devastating deaths a few days later, writing on Instagram: "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children, and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. "

"There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time," he continued. "I'm not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them," he said, before adding that she and her family "wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our girl , Gigi, they are lighting us up to light the way. " The mother of four children shared heartbreakingly: "I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."