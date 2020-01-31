Kobe Bryant's family criticizes inaccurate reports after a fatal accident

Kobe BryantThe representative and the family are not happy with part of the press after their fatal helicopter accident, which continues to make headlines worldwide.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers star and the NBA icon died at age 41 in Sunday's accident in Calabasas, California, which also claimed the lives of him and his wife. Vanessa Bryant13 year old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people, including two other teenagers of the same age.

"We are disappointed by the widespread use of some media from unidentified sources and blind dates, and we remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate." Molly Carter, president of Kobe Inc., said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times Thursday. "So far, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding the personal details surrounding Sunday's tragedy, including stories related to the family's previous air travel decisions."

%MINIFYHTML14c3c9bd7b379b4f14d124456f2f0fed13% %MINIFYHTML14c3c9bd7b379b4f14d124456f2f0fed14%

"We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time," Carter added. "These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family."