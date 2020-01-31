Kobe Bryant's death reveals painful helicopter crash memory for Christie Brinkley

%MINIFYHTMLd78d58f0a2cc5c5329515c4b7d9d7adb11% %MINIFYHTMLd78d58f0a2cc5c5329515c4b7d9d7adb12%

When asked about his initial reaction to the tragic news, the supermodel recalls his last thought before his plane crashed into the San Juan Mountains in Colorado in 1994.

Christie Brinkley was left in floods of tears after Kobe BryantDeath, not only because of his tragic death, but also because he unearthed painful memories of how he survived his own helicopter accident 25 years ago.

The basketball player died on Sunday, January 26, when the helicopter in which he was traveling with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven other people crashed in Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

The tragedy caused a great torrent of pain throughout the world, but it became even more difficult for Christie considering how close she was to die when her own plane crashed in the San Juan Mountains in Colorado in 1994.

"I received a call from my daughter Sailor," Christie told the American television show "Extra" about her reaction to Kobe's death. "She knows I'm sensitive to helicopter stuff. However, as soon as she said it, I burst into tears spontaneously. I grew up in a Lakers house; my parents had seasonal tickets. My parents never missed a game, and my mother loved Kobe. She made her feel like a million dollars. She always repeated how kind she was, how warm she was. And as a result, she loved him, also for everything she is, but also for how she treated my mother ".

"Then I thought: & # 39; My God, a helicopter & # 39; I don't know the details, I just know that my last thought was that I just wanted everyone I know, especially my daughter Alexa, to want me to know how much I love her. .. It crystallized. When you really think you're about to die, it's about love. It all comes down to love. "

<br />

Christie added: "I think that's what we can say and we really count our blessings to Kobe's family. Everyone he touched knew how much he loved them … That's a great man."