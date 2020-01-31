Kobe Bryant: Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka pays tribute to the NBA | NBA News

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka issued a moving statement on Thursday in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, his first statement since the Los Angeles icon, his daughter and seven others died in a helicopter crash .

"On Sunday, I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul," Pelinka said.

"Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence. He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary without measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a & # 39; girl-dad & # 39; like no other.

"When he entered a room, the energy turned on. It was high voltage, with a motor that had no limits. His mind had an infinite ability to learn.

"He was simply the most inspiring athlete of our time. What the world may not know is that he was also the best friend anyone could imagine."

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, were heading to a youth basketball game with a coach, two players and their families when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Pelinka worked for Agent Arm Tellem when Bryant signed with Tellem's agency outside of high school. When Pelinka left alone, Bryant followed. Once Bryant retired after the 2016 season, Pelinka moved to the Lakers main office and since then added the title of vice president of basketball operations.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss also made her first statement since Bryant's death, paying tribute to the 41-year-old as a player and father.

"My father (Jerry Buss) loved you like a son, which makes us family," he wrote on Instagram.

"When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father's death, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose.

"Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like men.

See this post on Instagram Kobe, I don't know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father's death, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend time with me. You explained that you wanted to show him that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like men. At first, it looked like an action by a devoted father giving an example to his daughter. But really, and I'm sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing, what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was looking for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and makes me strong. I invoke that memory every time I feel depressed and need some courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball, it was that day with Gigi that revived my impulse and determination. Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I am very sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here to help you. For families who also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation: we are a family that laments the loss of people we all love very much. We will cry together, we will cry together but we will also heal together, we will love together and win together. We love you. Kobe: that's what made you so incredibly special. Not only did you inspire us to greatness, but you showed us the way. :: For more information on how you can help families affected by this tragedy, go to MambaOnThree.org and to expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org #peace #love #joy #family # Mamba #Mambacita # 2 # 8 # 24: Photo taken in February 2016 on the way to the game #NBAAllStar in #Toronto A publication shared by Jeanie Buss (@jeaniebuss) in January 30, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. PST

"At first, it seemed like an action by a devoted father giving an example to his daughter. But really, and I'm sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing, what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was looking for.

"I think about that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call that memory every time I feel depressed and need some courage."

"For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed in basketball, it was that day with Gigi that revived my momentum and determination."