Kobe Bryant honored in the first Los Angeles Lakers game since his death

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant.

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball game since Kobe's death. They will play against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before any ball was dribbled and scored, the place along with the NBA, teammates, coaches, fans and friends gathered an inspiring tribute to celebrate the life of a legendary Lakers player.

The exhausted crowd in tonight's game delights in the Lakers' shirts with Kobe's no. 24, which were placed in their chairs.

Tonight's pregame tribute comes after the NBA announced they will make a joint donation of $ 100,000 with the National Association of Basketball Players to the MambaOnThree Foundation, which was created with the sole intention of providing support to families who lost a loved one in the helicopter crash

Additionally, Vanessa Bryant Recently she broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant On Instagram. In her powerful statement, the proud mother shared how fans can turn her pain into a purpose.

"Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality," he wrote in part. "To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org ".

For those who missed tonight's tributes, we have all the details from inside the Staples Center. Check out some of the many powerful moments in our gallery below.

Usher

Stars from everywhere attend the game Trailblazers v. Lakers in honor of Kobe and Gianna.

Together forever

Kobe and Gianna's shirts are placed in their seats, next to bouquets of roses.

The legend

The Lakers emblazon Kobe's initials on the court.

Court side

Kobe is honored with his number on the court.

Gigi and Kobe

The Lakers leave two seats open for Gianna and Kobe.

Lakers game, Kobe Bryant Tribute, Lebron James

Lebron James

After a devastating week, the basketball star keeps his head up while heading to the Staples Center.

Paying tribute

LeBron James arrives at the Staples Center before the tribute.

Full auditorium

Everyone attending tonight's game will receive a t-shirt with the iconic & # 39; 24 & # 39; in honor of Bryant.

Mamba forever

Patches with the initials of the deceased basketball star are stamped in numerous Lakers stores.

Mambacita

In honor of Kobe and Gigi, the Staples Center is changing their tents.

The fans join

Scattered around the Staples Center are flowers, candles and other souvenirs given by fans.

