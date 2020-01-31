Kobe Bryant honored in the first Los Angeles Lakers game since his death

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant.
On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball game since Kobe's death. They will play against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Before any ball was dribbled and scored, the place along with the NBA, teammates, coaches, fans and friends gathered an inspiring tribute to celebrate the life of a legendary Lakers player.
The exhausted crowd in tonight's game delights in the Lakers' shirts with Kobe's no. 24, which were placed in their chairs.
Tonight's pregame tribute comes after the NBA announced they will make a joint donation of $ 100,000 with the National Association of Basketball Players to the MambaOnThree Foundation, which was created with the sole intention of providing support to families who lost a loved one in the helicopter crash
Additionally, Vanessa Bryant Recently she broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter Gianna "Gigi,quot; Maria-Onore Bryant On Instagram. In her powerful statement, the proud mother shared how fans can turn her pain into a purpose.
"Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality," he wrote in part. "To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To promote the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org ".
For those who missed tonight's tributes, we have all the details from inside the Staples Center. Check out some of the many powerful moments in our gallery below.
Hans Gutknecht / Orange County Register through ZUMA Wire
Usher
Stars from everywhere attend the game Trailblazers v. Lakers in honor of Kobe and Gianna.
Harry How / Getty Images
Together forever
Kobe and Gianna's shirts are placed in their seats, next to bouquets of roses.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
The legend
The Lakers emblazon Kobe's initials on the court.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Court side
Kobe is honored with his number on the court.
Harry How / Getty Images
Gigi and Kobe
The Lakers leave two seats open for Gianna and Kobe.
Adam Pantozzi / NBAE through Getty Images
Lebron James
After a devastating week, the basketball star keeps his head up while heading to the Staples Center.
Harry How / Getty Images
Paying tribute
LeBron James arrives at the Staples Center before the tribute.
Harry How / Getty Images
Full auditorium
Everyone attending tonight's game will receive a t-shirt with the iconic & # 39; 24 & # 39; in honor of Bryant.
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
Mamba forever
Patches with the initials of the deceased basketball star are stamped in numerous Lakers stores.
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
Mambacita
In honor of Kobe and Gigi, the Staples Center is changing their tents.
Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images
The fans join
Scattered around the Staples Center are flowers, candles and other souvenirs given by fans.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.