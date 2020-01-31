Kobe Bryant honored in the first Los Angeles Lakers game since his death

Tonight is the night to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant.

On Friday night, Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first basketball game since Kobe's death. They will play against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before any ball was dribbled and scored, the place along with the NBA, teammates, coaches, fans and friends gathered an inspiring tribute to celebrate the life of a legendary Lakers player.

%MINIFYHTML20b337743891dc91f890a7dca5b10dc613% %MINIFYHTML20b337743891dc91f890a7dca5b10dc614%

The exhausted crowd in tonight's game delights in the Lakers' shirts with Kobe's no. 24, which were placed in their chairs.

Tonight's pregame tribute comes after the NBA announced they will make a joint donation of $ 100,000 with the National Association of Basketball Players to the MambaOnThree Foundation, which was created with the sole intention of providing support to families who lost a loved one in the helicopter crash