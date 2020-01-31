Kobe Bryant could get the street name for him in Los Angeles

The death of Kobe Bryant has certainly left a hole in the city of Los Angeles. For that reason, it is not surprising that, according to reports, LA City officials are considering how to honor the former late Lakers. TMZ states that the city is considering naming a street after it.

TMZ states that the members of the Los Angeles City Council have already started the conversation. An informant who spoke with the store says they could establish a special area in honor of Kobe, possibly right in front of the Staples Center where the basketball player served for two decades.

At the moment, the plans are still in the air, but something more concrete and solid should be happening in the next week. On another note, the LA Lakers are expected to return to the Staples Center on Friday in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Friday's game marks the first appearance on the basketball team's court since his death last Sunday. Reportedly, participation in the death of Mr. Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers is supposed to be enormous. In addition, the team plans to honor Mamba in several ways, including his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven people who died.

According to CBS Sports, there is currently an investigation into what led to the accident that killed nine people. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed shortly after initial reports came out that no one survived the high-impact crash.

CBS Sports states that there are some known facts so far, including that there were no survivors, nine people dead, and that it was reduced at 10:00 a.m. In addition, a forest fire in the area prevented some of the first responders from attending the accident scene.

Since Kobe's death, there have been a lot of tributes, comments on social media, including many celebrities who shared their experiences with Kobe directly or indirectly. Earlier today, Jonah Hill claimed that Kobe's death reminded him of his brother's death in December 2017.

Hill shared two photos of them on the court in a Los Angeles Lakers game.



