Kobe Bryant can get the Los Angeles street named after him as a tribute

%MINIFYHTML6a2e137860b93db9d05de0cd64d5781b11% %MINIFYHTML6a2e137860b93db9d05de0cd64d5781b12%

WENN / Attachment

The city's street name plan is not the only potential tribute planned for the NBA legend, as Kobe, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, will be the subject of a special tribute at the Oscars 2020.

Up News Info –

Kobe Bryant He deserves so much love The deceased NBA star, who died earlier this week in a helicopter crash, can be immortalized in the city of Los Angeles very soon, as the world is still mourning his sudden death.

According to TMZ, city officials are discussing a plan to name a city street after Kobe. It was said that they are analyzing multiple options to pay tribute to him and that includes naming a street within the Los Angeles Live area near the house that Kobe built, the Staples Center, after the NBA legend.

However, it should be noted that the decision has not yet been finalized. The report indicated that people will probably listen to the final official decision in the coming weeks.

%MINIFYHTML6a2e137860b93db9d05de0cd64d5781b13% %MINIFYHTML6a2e137860b93db9d05de0cd64d5781b14%

<br />

The city's street name plan is not the only potential tribute planned for him. According to reports, the 41-year-old basketball player, who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, January 26, 2020, along with eight other passengers, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, will be subject to a special tribute. at the Oscars 2020 in February.

The sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences plans to acknowledge the death of the legend of the NBA (National Basketball Association) at the awards ceremony on February 9, highlighting its affiliations with the organization.

In addition to his sporting achievements, Kobe won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2018 for his five-minute autobiographical short film, "Dear Basketball." The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote, produced and lent his voice to the project.

In addition, Kobe is among the winners in the 2020 class of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He will be posthumously induced in a ceremony that will take place in August in Springfield, Massachusetts, along with Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The president of HOF and former director of US basketball. UU., Jerry Colangelo, told The Athletic on Monday, January 27: "It is expected to be the most epic class in history with Kobe, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. Kobe will be honored as he should be."