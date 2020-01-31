Kim Kardashian says she is "very open and honest,quot; with her children about her prison reform work

For the past two years, Kim Kardashian has been working on her law career while becoming a vocal activist for prison reform. As part of his effort, the keeping up with the Kardashians star has produced a new documentary on the subject; and, while promoting the project, he says he is "very open and honest,quot; with his four children about his important work.

“They have met Alice (Johnson). Two of my children met Momolu (Stewart), who is in the documentary and came out. They are close to the people I meet and they know what I am going through, "Kardashian said. We weekly. "I am very open and honest with them about what I am doing."

Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are the parents of North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 8 months. And she says her children see a lot, like the fact that she has to study and go to school. Kardashian explained that they talk about things like that, and she has always been honest with her children about what she is doing and what is happening.

Kardashian believes that her children will appreciate this open and honest communication when they grow up.

In his new documentary Kim Kardashian West: the justice project, the 39-year-old woman visits different inmates facing life imprisonment, and she tries to find out if her punishment really fits her crime.

Kardashian says that after working to free Johnson from prison in 2018, he received numerous letters from prisoners waiting to be heard. The founder of KKW Beauty says she always sees real crime programs, which are always from the victim's point of view. But people never find out about the trauma that the alleged criminal has suffered.

Kim Kardashian says he believes people who have committed a crime deserve to spend time, but he thinks people should understand and see that sentencing laws in the United States are so fair and unfair, and the punishment does not always fit the crime .

“Our entire system has to change. If we took that money and put it in rehabilitation and therapy centers instead of prisons, I think our world would be much safer, ”Kardashian explained.

Kim Kardashian West: the justice project It will air on April 5 with oxygen.



