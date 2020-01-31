Khloe Kardashian attended the Abyss By Abby launch party in West Hollywood on Tuesday. And the 35-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked impressive, at least according to Khloe's images floating on social media.

HERE IS THE PHOTO OF KHLOE: CLOSE!

This is how she watched the event, on Instagram:

But that was NOT REALLY what Khloe looked like. Most of the images published online were strongly retouched or filtered.

Actually, Khloé didn't look his best. And Twitter is letting him have it. The tweets say that Khloe, who was born as a woman, seems "a man." others call her "ugly."

A photo of paparazzi leaked online. And it showed exactly what Khloe really looks like.

The image, which has since gone viral, was NOT retouched in Photoshop:

HERE IS THE PHOTO OF KHLOE: CLOSE!

Khloe, who is the middle sister in the Kardashian family, has starred with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He also starred in a series of spin-offs, which include Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami (2009–2013) and Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons (2014–2015).