Kenya Moore says she is "optimistic,quot; She and Marc Daly will be together again!

Despite her great fight, Kenya Moore is confident that she and Marc Daly can make it work in the end. This is what the celebrity had to say about the state of their relationship!

During an interview with ET, the reality TV star shared his vision of a great 2020 and includes ‘successful marriage, lots of love … Brooklyn, healthy, happy, prosperous. I would say expand business and fun. "

Obviously, what stands out most in her statement was the part of having a successful marriage since fans know very well that she and Marc had some serious problems and even separated.

They announced the separation in September, but still, Kenya still believes they will end up together.

Moore revealed that ‘We had a fight and, instead of giving him time to breathe and resolve things after that, a decision was made. Independent of me. "

However, she did not go into details about the reason they fought, so it is not clear how serious everything was and what it was.

They looked like the perfect couple just a few days before the breakup, so fans were surprised and sad to see Kenya with a broken heart once again.

With that in mind, he mentioned that: “I appreciate the people who follow my trip, and the spectators and fans, everyone has supported me, and it broke my heart, it also broke my heart when that announcement was made. The housewives hadn't started, they didn't know about the struggles we were having. "

‘Once the baby arrived, the stress caused our relationship to deteriorate and we couldn't find our way back. But in general, I still think that a rash decision was made. We are still separated, but now we are best friends than we have been in a long time. We are co-raising great. We will go to counseling soon. So, I'm optimistic, "he continued telling the media.



