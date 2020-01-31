Kenya High Court delays national biometric identification program

The digital record of Kenya made comparisons with the giant biometric program of India, known as Aadhaar, whose radical powers They were limited by the Supreme Court of India in 2018.

It is assumed that each person who registers will receive a unique identification number called Huduma Namba, or "service number,quot; in Swahili. Authorities said the number will be required to pay taxes, open bank accounts and obtain a driver's license, in addition to accessing health and education services.

However, civil rights groups said the program risked depriving millions of people who already face systemic challenges of obtaining the necessary documents to obtain biometric identification cards. To register, adults had to provide a national identity card and birth certificates for those under 18.

For decades, racial, religious and ethnic minority groups such as the Nubians, Somalis and Kenyans of Indian origin have faced obstacles and delays in requesting documents issued by the government. (The Nubians were originally brought to Kenya from Sudan as soldiers by British colonial rulers over a century ago.) Human rights defenders said that many members of these communities were rejected from the Huduma registration centers last spring.

However, the court determined that the government took the right steps to introduce the broad program, provided the public with sufficient information and did not force people to register.

Still, the program "was rushed,quot; and was introduced without proper legislation, said Judge Pauline Nyamweya, one of the panel's judges.

The legislation was not published until July, after the mass registration exercise ended, a measure that Judge Nyamweya said was "contrary to the principles of democratic government and rule of law."