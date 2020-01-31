Kenya High Court delays national biometric identification program

NAIROBI, Kenya – Kenya's high court temporarily suspended the country's new national biometric identity program on Thursday until the government enacts laws to protect data security and prevent discrimination against minorities.
The government had said that IDs would be required for all citizens of Kenya and foreign residents to have access to a wide range of rights and services, including medical care, education, public housing, voting, marriage licenses and telephone registration mobiles
But the panel of three court judges announced in the proceedings Thursday that it will suspend the digital identification program until the government has implemented "an appropriate and comprehensive regulatory framework,quot; that protects the personal data it collects and safeguards minorities of the discrimination. The 500-page panel trial is expected to be published next week.
The decision is a setback for the government, which had already collected data from almost 40 million Kenyans during a massive search in April and May last year. The government will now have to pass new legislation, under public scrutiny, to incorporate protections and implement the biometric program. It is not clear how long that could take.
The program, called the National Integrated Management System, was introduced last year and sought to collect personal and biometric data, including fingerprints, facial photographs and residential addresses, from the population of almost 50 million in Kenya.
But last February, civil rights groups in Kenya He questioned the constitutionality of the system, citing concerns about data privacy, inadequate public participation and marginalization of minorities, who already find it difficult to obtain the government documentation they need to register for biometric identifications.
"We hope that this trial will be a milestone in the quest for equality for all Kenyans," said Yussuf Bashir, a lawyer representing the Nubian Rights Forum, the first of many civil rights organizations that presented legal challenges. to the digital register.
The digital record of Kenya made comparisons with the giant biometric program of India, known as Aadhaar, whose radical powers They were limited by the Supreme Court of India in 2018.
It is assumed that each person who registers will receive a unique identification number called Huduma Namba, or "service number,quot; in Swahili. Authorities said the number will be required to pay taxes, open bank accounts and obtain a driver's license, in addition to accessing health and education services.
However, civil rights groups said the program risked depriving millions of people who already face systemic challenges of obtaining the necessary documents to obtain biometric identification cards. To register, adults had to provide a national identity card and birth certificates for those under 18.
For decades, racial, religious and ethnic minority groups such as the Nubians, Somalis and Kenyans of Indian origin have faced obstacles and delays in requesting documents issued by the government. (The Nubians were originally brought to Kenya from Sudan as soldiers by British colonial rulers over a century ago.) Human rights defenders said that many members of these communities were rejected from the Huduma registration centers last spring.
However, the court determined that the government took the right steps to introduce the broad program, provided the public with sufficient information and did not force people to register.
Still, the program "was rushed,quot; and was introduced without proper legislation, said Judge Pauline Nyamweya, one of the panel's judges.
The legislation was not published until July, after the mass registration exercise ended, a measure that Judge Nyamweya said was "contrary to the principles of democratic government and rule of law."
Kenya passed a data protection law last November, which established a data commission to regulate the processing of personal data. It is not clear when this body will be operational and what influence it will have on the regulation of the biometric program.
The judges also ruled that the collection of DNA and GPS data, which was banned by another court last April, was "intrusive and unnecessary."
The ruling "partially recognized,quot; how essential biometric data is "for who you are as a human being, and that the government should have no power to control that information and use it without your consent," said Nanjala Nyabola, the author of " Digital democracy, analog politics: how the Internet era is transforming Kenya. "
For Hassan Noor, 22, the court's decision increases his anxieties. For four years, Mr. Noor, who is a Kenyan of Nubian descent, has not been able to obtain a national identity card. That means you have not been able to get a job, register a business or travel easily, or obtain a biometric identification. He is unemployed and lives in Kibera, a poor area southwest of Nairobi.
"I feel bad," he said of the court's decision. "I am not the only one who will suffer."