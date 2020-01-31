Kelly Ripa offers to be Blake Lively's surrogate mother for baby number 4

They are Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds Thinking of having a fourth child?

The superstar couple, who married in 2012, recently received a third daughter in their family. This new bundle of joy joined older sisters James Reynolds5 Inez Reynolds, 3, in Reynolds' house.

"There are many children," said Lively Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest During an interview on Friday morning, he joked that now it's like having 47,000 children.

Ripa, who also has three children, shared his theory about having three children during the Live with Kelly and Ryan chat.

"If you have the third child, have the fourth child," Ripa advised the actress. "Because triangulation in children can be bad."

"You can have my fourth child for me," Lively replied. "You are listening live, she is the substitute mother for me."

And Ripa accepted the job, telling Lively: "I will be the oldest substitute mother in the world."