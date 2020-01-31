Kelly Ripa offers to be Blake Lively's surrogate mother for baby number 4

They are Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds Thinking of having a fourth child?
The superstar couple, who married in 2012, recently received a third daughter in their family. This new bundle of joy joined older sisters James Reynolds5 Inez Reynolds, 3, in Reynolds' house.
"There are many children," said Lively Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest During an interview on Friday morning, he joked that now it's like having 47,000 children.
Ripa, who also has three children, shared his theory about having three children during the Live with Kelly and Ryan chat.
"If you have the third child, have the fourth child," Ripa advised the actress. "Because triangulation in children can be bad."
"You can have my fourth child for me," Lively replied. "You are listening live, she is the substitute mother for me."
And Ripa accepted the job, telling Lively: "I will be the oldest substitute mother in the world."
Just a few months ago, Lively and Reynolds celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. And, as Ripa pointed out during the interview, the couple share a hilarious sense of humor.
"I think you're fine," the host of the talk show told Lively. "I feel that if you two had married other people, you would definitely have crushed the soul of the other person, because they are so scathing and surprising."
"We are always teasing,quot; The rhythm section Shared actress "After giving birth, he said: & # 39; Oh my God, if I lost you and went to the park with our three children, I mean, think of the ladies I can pick up & # 39;".
Lively's reaction to her husband? "It's a horrible thing to say!"
"And he said: & # 39; I mean, I have a long list & # 39;" Lively recalled. "And I thought, & # 39; Really? Because I have one on my list & # 39;".
Snap!
"I didn't! I don't have anyone on my list," Lively laughed with Ripa and Seacrest.
Hahaha Look at the Gossip Girl Alum talks about his children and more in the video above!
