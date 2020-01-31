Kelly Ripa offers to be Blake Lively's replacement for Blake and Ryan's fourth baby

If the rumors are true, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are already considering having another baby, an E! Online suggested. The couple, who first married in 2012, recently announced the birth of their third daughter.

Blake and Ryan have three children now, James Reynolds, Inez Reynolds and their new baby. During a conversation with Ryan Seacrest on his show, Kelly noticed that 3 children had a lot to take care of. She joked that it was very similar to "having 47,000,quot; children at this time.

According to Ripa, who has three children, it's great to have four children because she avoids "triangulation," as she called it. In other words, Kelly does not want two children to group in the third. He joked animatedly, "you are listening live, she is the substitute mother for me."

Ripa jokingly accepted the offer, stating that she would officially be the oldest substitute mother on the planet. Fans know that Blake and Ryan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary just a few months ago, and Ripa, in addition to her fan base, knows that Ryan and Lively have a great sense of humor.

According to the TV show host, Lively and Reynolds are doing very well together, stating that if they had married another person, things would not have worked out so well. The actress of the Rhythm Section shared that they really like to "make fun of each other."

As an example, Lively told a story about how Ryan could walk through the park with his children, and it would be very easy for him to pick up other women. She replied: "It's a horrible thing to say!"

There is no doubt that Blake and Ryan love to have a hard time. In addition, Ripa's appreciation for the couple is also no surprise, considering the way Kelly loves to fight with the trolls of online social networks.

Earlier this year, Kelly was in the media for another reason, although indirectly. His former co-host, Michael Strahan, said he was not a fan of how he was treated while working with her, arguing that it was like a side kick position.



