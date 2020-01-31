Kelly Dodd dismisses Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra judge after their RHOC exit announcements. It will be more "fun to watch!"

%MINIFYHTML936671441d020ba7d97362171539cfdb11% %MINIFYHTML936671441d020ba7d97362171539cfdb12%

Kelly Dodd didn't contain anything when she rejected her two castmates. As you may have heard, Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are leaving Real Housewives of Orange County and when a fan asked Kelly what he thought about it, she immediately took the opportunity to cast some shadow on them!

That said, in regards to Kelly Dodd, the show will be much less "dark,quot; from now on and, therefore, more "fun to watch."

In other words, Kelly obviously does not mind that Vicki and Tamra are not ready to return for the fifteenth season of RHOC and made it as clear as possible.

The revelation came when a follower asked him: "Would you force us to get nosy people like me to comment on your two former cast members announcing that they will leave the show?

That's when, in response, Kelly simply wrote: ‘Everyone is expendable. Never think that you will never be fired. I am grateful to have this job! Now I think the show won't be so dark and fun to watch. "Oh!

However, it seems that even without Vicki and Tamra, there will still be a lot of drama in the Bravo series.

This is because, according to HollywoodLife, there is a great chance that Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd will recover their diamonds this coming season!

A source tells the news media that news Kelly and Shannon have been invited to return to the program. (Shannon) will now have the opportunity to overcome his problems with Kelly. "

As for the exit announcements, Vicki previously published that "I will always be the OC's OG, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County." It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for "helping me,quot; along the way. "

Only a day later, Tamra also shared the news of her own departure from the program, admitting that while it was sad to leave it behind, it was time!



