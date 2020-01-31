Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador can return to & # 39; RHOC & # 39; after the departure of Tamra Judge

%MINIFYHTML0fbba71d68a4647d363357c8e96f3c9811% %MINIFYHTML0fbba71d68a4647d363357c8e96f3c9812%

A source claims that Kelly and Shannon are delighted that the offer will return for the next season 15 of the reality series Bravo, but they are supposedly approaching the show in different ways.

"The true housewives of Orange County"The cast members come and go. Then Tamra Judge Y Vicki Gulvanson decided to leave the program before season 15, it is reported that the reality show of Bravo is trying to get Kelly Dodd Y Shannon Beador back for the show.

A source reveals to HollywoodLife.com: "Kelly and Shannon have been asked to return to the program." The source goes on to say that both Kelly and Shannon are delighted with the offer, but they are supposedly approaching the program in different ways. Kelly is reportedly excited, while Shannon "will now have the opportunity to overcome her problems with Kelly" in the next season.

Shannon was a third of the "three friends" along with Tamra and Vicki. She "became very nervous on social networks for being a third wheel", but now she can "shine" since "it has always been authentic".

Tamra announced his departure on Saturday, January 25. Speaking to PEOPLE, Tamra, who had been on the show for 12 seasons, said: "It has been a wild journey, and after all these years, I am looking forward to living away from me." the cameras. They offered me the opportunity to return to the program in a limited role, but I would prefer to move away on my own terms. "

Before hers, co-star Vicki Gulvalson shared that she left the show on Friday, January 24. "I will always be the OC OG, but it's time to say goodbye to & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39;", 57, wrote on Instagram, before referring to the phrase of his famous party . "It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; yelling! & # 39;"

In response to his departure, Kelly was supposedly "sincerely excited that Vicki and Tamra will not return." Shannon, meanwhile, "will miss his friends," says the source.

"Kelly and Shannon would love to have their men in the program, but it will still be necessary to solve it," explains the informant about their partners. "No contracts have been signed and they are still talking with the ladies about getting new wives, as there will definitely be new faces this season."