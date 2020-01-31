Katherine McPhee will address the role of babysitter for & # 39; Country Comfort & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML9b9671dd33c3814e4a0044ae5f1a19c611% %MINIFYHTML9b9671dd33c3814e4a0044ae5f1a19c612%

Joining Eddie Cibrian in the Netflix comedy created by Caryn Lucas, the former actress of & # 39; Smash & # 39; He will play a fighting singer who will take care of the five children of a real-life cowboy.

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee goes from a Broadway waitress to a nanny for a new role on television.

"The bunny of the house"Star, who won excellent reviews in New York and London as Jenna in Sara Bareilles& # 39; musical hit "Waitress", has joined Eddie Cibrian for the new Netflix comedy "Country comfort", in which he will play a fighter singer who assumes the role of childcare for a real-life cowboy and his five children.

The series was created by Caryn Lucas, a former executive producer of the comedy series "The Nanny" and co-writer of Sandra BullockThe movie "Miss Sympathy," according to Deadline.

Kelly Park will direct the series.