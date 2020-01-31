Kandi Burruss recalls the great moment he had working on the Destiny’s Child’s album – Watch the video back

Kandi Burruss seems to be really melancholic these days. He remembered the times he worked on the Destiny’s Child album, and shared a video of recoil on his social media account for his fans. Check it out below.

‘I had a great time working with #DestinysChild on the album #WritingsOnTheWall! That whole album was a success and I had the blessing of co-writing 5 of the songs. #BillsBillsBills #HeyLadies #SoGood #Bugaboo #SheCantLoveYou. What are your favorites in that album? #TBT ’Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said: ‘You should be super proud of all your Kandi achievements. You are a beast on you shhhhhhhh, "and another commentator published this:" One of my favorite albums of all time that you can hear everything! "@kandi #Legend,quot;.

Another follower said that ‘Jumpin Jumpin was a bomb, Bills.Bills Bills !!! And Bugaboo were my favorites! Ahhhhh what a throwback! "And someone else posted this:" Definitely so good and Hello Ladies, I can hear them all day long "if your pen game has no comparison,quot;

A follower said: "I know you hate it, but I'm so good, so good, so good. It's hard to face it, but I'm … so good,quot; that's my jam ", and another commentator posted this:" I love everything the album ". But temptation and you leave my favorites! Oh, how good!"

Someone else also remembered the album and said: "Oh, wowww, those are my favorite songs on the album, and hey, the ladies are still rotating in my slow jams playlist hahaha."

A surprised fan told Kandi: ‘I had no idea. You are very talented. I live in London with luck going to ATL during the first summer stop of the old gang. "

Apart from this, Kandi shared a photo of an important event where she was present with her husband, Todd Tucker. She wore a beautiful blue dress, which totally highlighted the beauty of her best assets.

Kandi said about themselves that they are a powerful couple, and fans were here for this claim.



