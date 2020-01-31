Kandi Burruss celebrates Kirk Frost's birthday – Check out the post he shared to mark the event

Kandi Burruss is celebrating Kirk Frost's birthday, and made sure to share a post that includes more photos in his social media account. To mark this event, she also shared a message that you can see below.

‘Happy birthday to my brother @ frost117! You know that if I were there, I would appear with all of you! I hope this year is an incredible year for you. Everyone give @ frost117 a birthday love! Ka’ Kandi captioned his post.

Kirk skipped the comments and replied with: "Thank you sister and yes, we will be appearing!"

Someone said: "The fact that everyone looks young is a blessing!", And another commenter posted this: "Whoaaaaa in that second photo I thought it was Beyonce sitting on her lap that I was about to say."

Another follower wrote: & # 39; Happy birthday to your brother, have a splendid day & # 39 ;, and another fan said: & # 39; @ frost117 … Happy happy birthday King of Rasheeda … Please enjoy the maximum of your day … May God bless you to see and enjoy many many more. "

A follower has this message for Kirk: "Happy birthday, Mr. Frost, enjoy this thing, call life, hope you are behaving," and another follower wrote: "What God is about to do for you, regret not having helped you … .. @ frost117 @kandi.

A fan said: "He is good, I hope Rasheeda does well there, such a beautiful couple when Kirk is not wrong ♥ ️. HBD."

Early today, it has been revealed that Kandi also shared an old video on her social media account.

He recalled the moments he worked on the Destiny’s Child album:

‘I had a great time working with #DestinysChild on the album #WritingsOnTheWall! That whole album was a success and I had the blessing of co-writing 5 of the songs. #BillsBillsBills #HeyLadies #SoGood #Bugaboo #SheCantLoveYou. What are your favorites in that album? #TBT ’Kandi captioned his post.

Fans loved the post, and they also remembered the good times and the music.



