Kaia Gerber tells fans to read in cryptic publications with the parent book

Kaia GerberThe latest Instagram post is attracting a lot of attention.

The 18-year-old model published a photo of herself holding a copy of the book for parents. The one minute mother and a pint of dairy-free ice cream. He also wore a pair of dark leggings, a white jacket with a zipper and a gray sports bra and showed him his stomach.

%MINIFYHTMLb6b072d4b2de4a1849ca8a61e02c949713% %MINIFYHTMLb6b072d4b2de4a1849ca8a61e02c949714%

"Read this," he wrote with the photo.

But before fans reach conclusions, they should know that a source said Persons the post was "just a small ironic post,quot;.

This was not the first time Gerber made headlines this month. Last week, reports were released that Gerber and Pete Davidson I had called him to quit smoking. At that time, a source told E! News from Saturday night Live Star was "taking a break to work on his mental health."

"She cares about Pete and wants him to improve," a source told E! News. "But his future is very much in the air."

However, another source told E! News there is "there is no bad blood between the two,quot;.