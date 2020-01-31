Kaia Gerber tells fans to read in cryptic publications with the parent book

Kaia GerberThe latest Instagram post is attracting a lot of attention.
The 18-year-old model published a photo of herself holding a copy of the book for parents. The one minute mother and a pint of dairy-free ice cream. He also wore a pair of dark leggings, a white jacket with a zipper and a gray sports bra and showed him his stomach.
"Read this," he wrote with the photo.
But before fans reach conclusions, they should know that a source said Persons the post was "just a small ironic post,quot;.
This was not the first time Gerber made headlines this month. Last week, reports were released that Gerber and Pete Davidson I had called him to quit smoking. At that time, a source told E! News from Saturday night Live Star was "taking a break to work on his mental health."
"She cares about Pete and wants him to improve," a source told E! News. "But his future is very much in the air."
However, another source told E! News there is "there is no bad blood between the two,quot;.
Davidson joked about his famous romances during a December 2019 episode of SNL.
"It's not fair Colin. You have the opportunity to date a famous woman and everyone is delighted," he told the "Weekend Update,quot; host. Colin Jost, who is committed to Scarlett Johansson. "But when I do, the world wants to hit me in the throat."
He also said he was "going on vacation."
"You know, the type of vacation, where insurance pays some of that and they take your phone and shoelaces off," he said.
