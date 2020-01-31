Justin Bieber, unperturbed by the criticism of his mustache: "deal with it"

%MINIFYHTMLf28200b1cc9e4c64b2aa027872ac133411% %MINIFYHTMLf28200b1cc9e4c64b2aa027872ac133412%

WENN / Avalon

The singer of & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He has applauded the enemies who have expressed their distaste for the facial hair of the 25-year-old star after he posted a new selfie on Instagram.

Up News Info –

Justin Bieber He refused to bother about what others think of his mustache. Having been criticized on social networks for growing her facial hair, the husband of Hailey Baldwin He decided to return the fire to the enemies by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer and clearer view of his new look.

Along with the black-and-white publication that was shared on Thursday, January 30, the 25-year-old singer said: "MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA." In addition, he used his Instagram Story ID to share a series of images of his "hidden life" and screenshots of his friends who also look similar facial hair.

<br />

%MINIFYHTMLf28200b1cc9e4c64b2aa027872ac133413% %MINIFYHTMLf28200b1cc9e4c64b2aa027872ac133414%

Bieber's Thursday post was quick to get support from some of the people close to him. His wife Hailey sprouted in the comments section, "Cute buggggggg", while his manager Scooter braun he simply referred to him as "Young tom Selleck". Possibility of the rapper He also intervened writing: "Let the handlebar grow."

Hayley Baldwin commented on her husband's post.

Scooter Braun referred to Bieber as the young Tom Selleck.

Chance The Rapper also intervened in the comments section.

Days before, the creator of hits "Love Yourself" was flooded with disapproval for his appearance. When he threw a picture of him wearing a diamond grill on January 22, he was greeted with criticism such as "you look homeless", "That is not happening mustache b", "You look like the old man across the street who always looks at me "and" You literally think the mustache is cute. "

A troll said the singer seemed homeless.

Another person disapproved of Bieber's mustache.

A person despised Bieber's gaze with a mustache.

Another questioned his taste for style.

This was not the first time Bieber tried to grow his mustache. In May 2018, he shared a selfie of him with a barely visible mustache and medium long hair that reached his ears. "I don't care for long hair and my stache is beautiful," he said at the time after revealing that he planned to "leave my hair to my toes."

A couple of months later, however, the former boyfriend of Selena Gomez He was seen with a shaved look when he went out to Brooklyn with Hailey. A fan who reportedly ran into him, said in a tweet: "We were all excited to shave my mustache and said & # 39; yes, Hailey made me shave, well, it didn't do me, but you know haha & # 39; ". "