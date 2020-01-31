Justin Bieber presents a new tattoo on his chest and it's huge, check it out!

%MINIFYHTMLd625a652e2db460641722ef39a8d0d6d11% %MINIFYHTMLd625a652e2db460641722ef39a8d0d6d12%

The singer has a new tattoo that joins his many others that cover most of his skin and apparently turned to social networks to show it! The ink job is quite large and was added to the chest area, just above the clavicles, check it out!

Justin Bieber posted in his IG Stories a picture of him in the shirtless bathroom, taking a selfie in the mirror.

That said, it was a way to show his fans the fresh ink that has taken its rightful place on his already tattooed chest.

As for what it is, it turns out that it is a Laurel crown, which makes it look like it has a necklace.

But the tattoo was not the only thing that fans noticed in the black and white photos.

It also seems that Justin has spent a lot of time in the gym, judging by the upper part of his toned body, while he only had a white towel wrapped around his waist.

The singer also made sure to show his defined arms in the images, the first showing him pursing his lips while the second captured him about to stick his tongue out.

It seems that the selfies were taken in the bathroom of his house, which also featured a smiling yellow carpet from his new line of street clothes, Drew House.

While this was his way of debuting the new ink, some fans had already seen it earlier in the day when he left the gym.

Fans of the eagle eyes were able to check it out just as he left.

And that was not the only instance in which he appeared as it was also shown in his "selfie with a mustache."

"Hmmmm, I see a new tattoo on the neck," a follower wrote playfully in the comments section.



