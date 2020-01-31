Joshua King: Man Utd could make a second offer for Bournemouth striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML7dd64004d708d449486760d2fa61067b11% %MINIFYHTML7dd64004d708d449486760d2fa61067b12%

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves on Saturday from 5pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 5.30 p.m.







Manchester United could make a second offer for Bournemouth striker Joshua King after his first offer was rejected.

United wants to sign a new striker before Friday's transfer deadline and it is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at Norway's international as a possible replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

"I know what Manchester United means to him, so let's wait and see," Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe said Friday.

King played under Solskjaer in United's reserves, but failed to make progress for the senior team.

Bournemouth has rejected the offer because they feel that King is crucial to their relegation fight, but according to Sky sports news reporter James Cooper, United could make a second offer to bring him back to Old Trafford.

He said: "He is a player that Manchester United knows a lot: he came through the academy here. Solskjaer knows him well. I would not be surprised if United came back in. It is certainly an interesting name and has more resonance than Salomon Rondon or Willian Jose ".

The 28-year-old has established himself in Bournemouth in the Premier League, scoring 45 goals in 151 appearances.

If United signed King, Blackburn has a sales percentage of any agreement, estimated at around 20 percent.

Despite his ongoing search for a new striker, United rejected the possibility of signing the Royal Society striker, Willian Jose.

Bournemouth does not rule out King's departure

At his press conference on Friday morning, Howe said the club wanted to stay with King but did not rule out his departure.

"Josh is highly valued and loved by us and obviously another club has seen how good it is, so let's wait and see," Howe said.

1:20 Eddie Howe says he's reluctant to let King leave so late at the window after an offer from Manchester United Eddie Howe says he's reluctant to let King leave so late at the window after an offer from Manchester United

"He is a massive part of our team. He has a unique rhythm and strength along with the technical ability and a good eye for the goal. Speaking as club manager, he would be very reluctant to lose a player of that quality and from our point of view of view. " From the point of view, the difficulty is how late it is in the window to find a replacement.

When asked about the possibility of another offer, Howe added: "It is a difficult question to answer because many of these things are beyond my control. It is not my decision. It is for the executive director and the owner. All I can to say is that I love Josh as a player and as a person. I understand his position. I know what Manchester United means to him, so let's wait and see. "

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

