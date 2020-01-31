Josh King: Man Utd could make a second offer for Bournemouth striker | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLb6654370a5a713c4becec92d23e202c611% %MINIFYHTMLb6654370a5a713c4becec92d23e202c612%

Watch Manchester United vs Wolves on Saturday from 5pm in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 5:30 p.m.





%MINIFYHTMLb6654370a5a713c4becec92d23e202c613% %MINIFYHTMLb6654370a5a713c4becec92d23e202c614% Bournemouth has rejected an offer for Josh King of Manchester United

Manchester United could make a second offer for Bournemouth forward Josh King after his first offer was rejected.

United wants to sign a new striker before Friday's transfer deadline and it is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at Norway's international as a possible replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

King played under Solskjaer in United's reserves, but failed to make progress for the senior team.

1:03 Manchester United has rejected a Bournemouth offer for forward Josh King Manchester United has rejected a Bournemouth offer for forward Josh King

Bournemouth has rejected the offer because they feel that King is crucial to their relegation fight, but according to Sky sports news reporter James Cooper, United could make a second offer to bring him back to Old Trafford.

He said: "He is a player that Manchester United knows a lot: he came through the academy here. Solskjaer knows him well. I would not be surprised if United came back in. It is certainly an interesting name and has more resonance than Salomon Rondon or Willian Jose ".

The 28-year-old has established himself in Bournemouth in the Premier League, scoring 45 goals in 151 appearances.

Despite his ongoing search for a new striker, United rejected the possibility of signing the Royal Society striker, Willian Jose.

Man Utd vs Lobos Live

How to follow the deadline with Sky Sports

Sky sports news – Channel 409 – will bring you breaking news, reactions and analysis throughout the day from reporters across the country and guests of renowned studios such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our integral Transfer center The blog will bring you all the latest news and developments in the leagues from 6 a.m., while we will take you live to the newsroom broadcasting more than four hours of Sky Sports News & # 39; Deadline for coverage.

Join us from 9-10 a.m., 12-1 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 10-11.30 p.m. through the Sky Sports website and application, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky sports news at any time by logging into skysports.com, applications or Sky Go if it is on the move and only £ 9.99 will cost you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are away from home, be sure to continue @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #Deadline See yourself involved!