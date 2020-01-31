Jonah Hill shares photos with his late brother and Kobe Bryant and writes a touching letter: "Now they are both gone,quot;

Jonah Hill recalled having met the basketball legend with his late brother, so Kobe Bryant's death is not only painful for him, but also brings him bittersweet memories. At the end of the day, however, he still looks at him with affection even though neither of them is alive.

The actor turned to social networks to post a photo of him in a Los Angeles Lakers game and Kobe can be seen in the background.

In addition, he also shared a second image that shows his late brother, Jordan Feldstein, was also in the game, sitting right next to Jonah.

Jordan died sadly in 2017, the cause of death was the blockage of an artery and a blood clot.

Next to the photo, the actor wrote: ‘This image became an Internet thing years ago and made me laugh when I saw memes of it. He used to love me "very uncomfortable photos, by the way,quot; every time I was with someone I respected and this is as uncomfortable as possible. Ah, you are 20 years old. It's a little silly but I liked it at the time. "

In fact, in the picture he seemed disinterested in the game and admitted that he hesitated to publish it, since it is supposed to be funny.

However, he decided to do it at the end, since it means "A LOT more,quot; for him than just a comedy.

‘It was the night we both met Kobe and he was very kind to us. Very funny, surprising and friendly (in the middle of the game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and, due to my work, we even sat next to Kobe and the team! I have really lived a privileged life. We were excited to meet our hero and it is one of my favorite memories. It is my favorite memory with my brother. I am sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they are both gone, "he continued to write heartbreakingly.

Look at his full letter, as it is touching and deeply personal!



