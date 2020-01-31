Joe Budden is not here for Justin Bieber Tapping Summer Walker for & # 39; Yummy & # 39; Remix

%MINIFYHTML89ed787a831ffb831f5952555db997d211% %MINIFYHTML89ed787a831ffb831f5952555db997d212%

The Canadian superstar previously mocked that he and the singer of & # 39; Girls Need Love & # 39; they will release a remix of the main single from & # 39; Changes & # 39; next week.

Everyone was excited when Justin Bieber announced that it would launch a "Yummy" remix with Summer walker, but Joe Budden He was not one of them. On the other hand the "Love and Hip Hop: New York"The star shot the Canadian singer and accused him of chasing influences by playing a black artist to promote his song.

On Twitter, Joe retweeted Justin's announcement and added: "Surely it seems he needs us." He elaborated when a Justin fan came out in his defense, "I don't hate … totally apart from his racism & # 39; n *** er & # 39; which harmonizes in multiple videos, I'm standing in the United States being pop while labeled as urban … and its last few weeks have been great to highlight that point … I don't know the child, but I don't hate a soul. "

Joe Budden shaded Justin Bieber.

However, that didn't stop people from defending Justin, and many called him for being a hypocrite because he didn't attack Post Malone, who frequently collaborates with black artists. "Keep the same energy for Post Malone too, which does the same thing hahaha," someone said, while another told Joe to have "the same energy for Post Malone."

Justin joked for the first time with the "Yummy" remix on January 29, tweeting: "I might have to leave this #yummy remix next week," tagging Summer's account. The "Girls Need Love" singer responded enthusiastically, "I'm with that," along with a face savoring food emoji.

"Yummy" serves as the lead single of Justin's much-anticipated album "Changes", which will be released on Valentine's Day, on February 14. In addition to the single, the album will present its Kehlani collaboration entitled "Get Me", which was released on January 28.

To endorse the album, Justin will embark on a North American tour that is scheduled to begin May 14 in Seattle at CenturyLink Field and will currently end in September at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford after 45 shows. More dates will be announced soon.