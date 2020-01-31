Jitendra Kumar talks about kissing Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana never ceases to surprise us. His next release, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is a gay love story. His co-star Jitendra Kumar plays his partner in the movie. The movie trailer has already impressed everyone.

Today Jitendra in an interview talked about the movie and how it got on board. He said: “When I heard the story, I realized how things were simply explained to the families in the story. I instantly knew that I wanted to be part of the movie. I later discovered that even Ayushmann had been pushing for me to get on board. "

Speaking about her work experience with Ayushmann, Jitendra says they had a great relationship. Jitendra is also a music lover, but only after meeting Ayushmann did she realize that her own knowledge about music is less compared to that of her co-star. Jitendra also talked about the kiss scene with Ayushmann. He said: "I am a reserved person. But Ayushmann made me feel comfortable. It's easy to work with him and he's quite friendly." Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan premieres on February 21, 2020. Bhumi Pednekar has a cameo in the film.