Jimmy Kimmel's last segment of Tweets goes after the NFL and Tom Brady before Super Bowl Sunday

Just a few days before the Super Bowl LIV, Jimmy Kimmel decided to roast some of the most popular athletes in the NFL with hilarious burns during his most recent segment of Mean Tweets in Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The most important goal of the night was the future Hall of Fame member Tom Brady, who had to read three wild tweets aloud.

Some of the tweets were fun, others strangers. But, the best part of the segment was seeing the reaction of the players, who are not accustomed to hearing such unpleasant words from "fans."

"Hi, I'm Tom Brady and I'm a crying baby and I have a hole in my chin," was the first tweet that the quarterback of the New England Patriots read aloud. A second tweet about Brady also called him for his love of crying, and the third was after his dog, which Brady called "fucked."

Brady's New England teammate Patriot, Sony Michel, had to deal with a bad joke about electronics that was a play of his name.

A Twitter user believes that Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback barber Patrick Mahomes is a super hero, and his teammate, Travis Kelce, looks like a popular pet.

Other current players who joined the segment included the Philadelphia Eagles runner Corey Clement, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess, the Los Angeles Rams runner, Todd Gurley, and former Philadelphia Eagles runner Jay Ajayi.

Patrick Mahomes of the bosses, Travis Kelce read Mean Tweets on "Jimmy Kimmel Live,quot; https://t.co/zCiS2Y2AFf – The Kansas City star (@KCStar) January 31, 2020

Hall of Fame players also got involved in the segment. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who will be part of Fox's Super Bowl broadcast on Sunday, quickly returned to an insult for his lack of hair and intelligence.

And, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin didn't have to worry about an insult when it came to his looks or his footballing talent, but he had to deal with a unique description of his bold fashion options.

All current and former NFL players seemed to take the crap talk calmly, as they laughed, grunted or simply stared at the camera in disbelief.

Super Bowl LIV airs on Sunday on Fox. Jimmy Kimmel Live! It is broadcast during the week on ABC.



