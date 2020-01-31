Jimmy Garoppolo, revisited: how QB quickly turned the 49ers' big risk into a Super Bowl reward

%MINIFYHTMLabcdd0721d441ccbd2c4a5dadeee842811% %MINIFYHTMLabcdd0721d441ccbd2c4a5dadeee842812%

MIAMI – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo saw his rookie season with the Patriots finishing with him getting his first Super Bowl ring as a backup for Tom Brady.

If someone had said then that five years later, Garoppolo would be trying to win his first Super Bowl as a starting QB, everyone would have assumed it would be for New England, succeeding Brady.

%MINIFYHTMLabcdd0721d441ccbd2c4a5dadeee842813% %MINIFYHTMLabcdd0721d441ccbd2c4a5dadeee842814%

Instead, in a fortuitous turn, at the exact moment that Brady's future with the Patriots is in doubt, it is the 49ers who hope to reap the benefits of Garoppolo's winning play in Super Bowl 54.

San Francisco had multiple opportunities to go in a different direction as quarterback. New England could have kept Garoppolo hidden for Bill Belichick or found another business partner.

Here we are reviewing the events that led the 49ers to buy Garoppolo for a 2018 second round selection on Halloween 2017 and the consequences of the exchange that pushed the team to play for a championship only two years later.

MORE: How Jimmy Garoppolo gives the 49ers the best of Tom Brady and Joe Montana

Jimmy Garoppolo's alternatives

When the combination of general manager John Lynch and offensive-minded coach Kyle Shanahan were hired just before and after Super Bowl 51 three years ago, the 49ers operated with a clean board as quarterback.

Chip Kelly's dismissal meant cleaning the house at the post, without Colin Kaepernick and Blaine Gabbert being signed again. The initial ideal goal for Shanahan was Kirk Cousins, the quarterback who helped him become a strong NFL starter while serving as the offensive coordinator for the Redskins.

It is likely that Cousins ​​would have signed with San Francisco if it had reached the open market as a pending free agent. But in an unprecedented move, Washington slapped Cousins ​​with a second consecutive franchise tag, exclusively, at a higher bidding value, to keep it in a one-year guaranteed contract.

"The relationship I had with Kirk is pretty well documented," Shanahan said. "Just being in Washington and everything, I felt sure I wouldn't stay there."

With the cousins ​​staying, the 49ers joined the great free agent trap of former buccaneer Mike Glennon, who was eventually overpaid by the Bears. There were also commercial rumors with them about Tom Savage (Texans) or Trevor Siemian (Broncos). The 49ers settled for cheap QB veteran Brian Hoyer, who played well for Shanahan while the latter was a Browns offensive coordinator in 2014.

MORE: Jimmy Garoppolo's career chronology, from small college to big business

Because Shanahan was locked in Cousins ​​and given that he only had more than two months to prepare for the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers chose not to enter the first-round fray in QB, which meant a drop of No. 2 to not take Mitchell Trubisky (bears). That also meant that they chose to move on to Deshaun Watson of the Texans and, yes, to Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Garoppolo's counterpart in Super Bowl 54.

Shanahan settled for Hoyer and the possible No. 2 Matt Barkley in free agency to, in fact, present the position, and headed alone with C.J. Beathard third round in the draft, and also added Nick Mullens as a free agent not recruited.

With an average veteran, one unstable and two unannounced rookies, it was clear that Shanahan and Lynch took the place in their first offseason together, instead of focusing on starting a massive review of the list in most other positions.

The confidence in that quarterback direction was aided by the fact that Cousins ​​would have the backing of the NFL free agency in 2018 after the Redskins did not label him for the third consecutive year.

"Every time you enter a season and you know that a franchise quarterback will be available next year, it makes me much more demanding with what we were seeing," Shanahan said.

Jimmy Garoppolo's rumors

During that free and draft agency period of 2017, Garoppolo would have been an option if the Patriots had sought to change it more actively a full year before their own pending free NFL agency in 2018.

The 49ers, however, seemed the third best suitor behind the Bears and the Browns, although they were the best option for Garoppolo because of Shanahan.

The Patriots were perceived as extremely intelligent to increase their Garoppolo demands, as high as obtaining two consecutive first-round selections for their services. Chicago left with the combination of Glennon and Trubisky and Cleveland selected the second-round DeShone Kizer to play with Kevin Hogan and Cody Kessler in what would be a 0-16 season.

The 49ers went 0-8 to start the season & # 39; 17 with Hoyer and Beathard taking turns to start. They had to do something soon, since their QB game was the worst in the league.

With the Bears out of the mix because Tribusky and the Browns prevailed in the No. 1 overall selection for a strong QB 2018 class led by Baker Mayfield, the 49ers were the last real position of sutior. The supply of the Patriots now had less demand, and the fact that the 49ers were an NFC team made an exchange for Garoppolo, a promising but unproven product, more logical and feasible.

Jimmy Garoppolo's trade

The 49ers could have waited for Cousins ​​as originally planned, but Shanahan and Lynch could not move on to Garoppolo with the initial price reduced by the Patriots before the mid-season exchange deadline & # 39; 17. It was a semi-furtive movement by New England, to maintain another good business relationship with a non-conference main office.

From Lynch's perspective, although he didn't know at that time how special Garoppolo would be for his team, there was enough belief that it could be, and that was enough to make the move.

"We felt that it was a reasonable cost, though high, for a second-round pick, to have the opportunity to find your franchise quarterback," Lynch told Sporting News. "One thing is in our conversations with Bill Belichick, when I spoke with him and when Kyle spoke with him:" you are going to love this child. His teammates love him. "

MORE: How do Super Bowl squares work?

The 49ers' agreement on trade compensation was one thing; the other was the willingness to lock Garoppolo into a lucrative long-term market value contract before March 2018. Lynch wasted no time there, since Garoppolo signed a five-year, $ 137.5 million contract in February 2018 .

San Francisco had shown its aggressive nature in the low season of 2017. It was not spent on a QB, but there was a lot of money under the salary limit to attract basic free agents, including the essential blocking blocker Kyle Juszczyk. Shanahan and Lynch simply doubled that by getting Garoppolo.

"To get in with Kyle and John, we established everything, but once we changed for Jimmy, he just showed that these (boys) were committed to changing things, and they weren't going to wait," Juszczyk said. "They did not hesitate. They pressed what some people might consider a risky swap at that time, they had started only four games, but they saw something in it that obviously turned out."

The rise of Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers were patient when playing Garoppolo, waiting for four games in the second half of the 2017 season. He quickly showed that it was worth exchanging, leading the team to a 5-0 record with an excellent immediate game in a new offensive.

His five-game numbers (260 yards per game, 96.2 score, 8.8 yards per attempt) that season took away the mystery from Garoppolo, as it reflects what he did when he started two games for a Brady suspended by Deflategate to open the season & # 39; 16 (248 yards per game, 119.0, 8.4 yards per attempt).

"I didn't know anything about Jimmy when we traded him for him, except he had that game with the Patriots where he played really well against Arizona," said left tackle Joe Staley. "I knew he was very well thought of as the apparent heir of Tom Brady, so it was exciting to include him on the list and see what it was."

Garoppolo has gone 23-5 as a starter for the 49ers, including the 2020 playoffs, after going 2-0 for the Patriots. His game is an important reason, but so is what he puts to maintain a competitive advantage.

"Once he got here, Jimmy really impressed me with his preparation and mentality of the worker he had every day," Staley said. "He didn't come in with an attitude like & # 39; this is my team now & # 39;".

That exhausting nature, something that Brady also had, also helped Garoppolo recover from a torn ACL he suffered against the Chiefs in Kansas City in September 2018, which limited what a first spectacular season could have as a 49ers starter.

As the 49ers fought and finished 4-12 without him, Garoppolo's value for the team was even greater, as they shot up to 13-3 with him completely healthy for 2019.

Lynch sprouts now when he talks about Garoppolo, the person and the player, and shares his deserved pride in achieving the key to the deal so that the 49ers return to a Super Bowl.

Lynch and Shanahan expected the best of Garoppolo, because of what it took to get it and keep it, and that their success was tied to theirs. When they bought Garoppolo, he bought them completely.

"He understands that Kyle's sole purpose is to try to make the most of it," Lynch said. "Kyle can be very demanding in doing so, and some guys don't have the personality for that. I think it's a perfect match, because Jimmy almost gets better when Kyle chews him, so he keeps chewing."

Garoppolo needed the perfect place to succeed after his time with the Patriots. He found it in Lynch, Shanahan and the 49ers after they made one of the best exchanges in modern NFL history.