Jimmy Fallon covers Little Girl's viral song & # 39; & # 39; Dinosaurs In Love & # 39; & # 39;

Jimmy Fallon I was so moved by the heartbreaking song of a girl about dinosaurs like you.

Tuesday British musician Tom Rosenthal Published in Twitter an audio recording of his almost 4-year-old daughter Fenn singing his first solo song, "Dinosaurs in Love,quot;, saying he came up with the lyrics and he helped her with the music and supported her on the piano. The clue went viral.

On Thursday, Fallon covered the song in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon… complete with a British accent. His house band The roots United.

Rosenthal tweeted in response to the cover, "Life is very strange."

The heartbreaking lyrics of the song are as follows:

Dinosaurs eating people

Dinosaurs in love

Party dinosaurs

They eat fruit and cucumber

They fell in love

They say "thank you,quot;

A big bang came

And died

Dinosaurs Dinosaurs fell in love

But they didn't say goodbye

But they didn't say goodbye