Jimmy Fallon covers Little Girl's viral song & # 39; & # 39; Dinosaurs In Love & # 39; & # 39;

Jimmy Fallon I was so moved by the heartbreaking song of a girl about dinosaurs like you.
Tuesday British musician Tom Rosenthal Published in Twitter an audio recording of his almost 4-year-old daughter Fenn singing his first solo song, "Dinosaurs in Love,quot;, saying he came up with the lyrics and he helped her with the music and supported her on the piano. The clue went viral.
On Thursday, Fallon covered the song in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon… complete with a British accent. His house band The roots United.
Rosenthal tweeted in response to the cover, "Life is very strange."
The heartbreaking lyrics of the song are as follows:
Dinosaurs eating people
Dinosaurs in love
Party dinosaurs
They eat fruit and cucumber
They fell in love
They say "thank you,quot;
A big bang came
And died
Dinosaurs Dinosaurs fell in love
But they didn't say goodbye
But they didn't say goodbye
Listen to the original song below:
Check out the cover of Fallon below:
"He can count to 20, so he really doesn't understand if I say half a million people have heard the song," Rosenthal told CNN about his daughter. "I told him that his grandmother liked it and was not so worried about it. He liked doing it, he heard it when he finished and then left."
"Dinosaurs in love,quot; is now available on Spotify.
