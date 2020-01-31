Jessica Simpson says she and Nick Lachey got hooked after separating and begged him not to leave it in the next memory

In her next memoirs, Jessica Simpson was sincere about her past relationships and her endings, even with Nick Lachey! That said, in a recently revealed fragment of the revelation, the singer admits to having connected with him after they separated.

In addition, she writes that the 98 Degrees star begged him not to leave him.

Simpson has been revealing all kinds of details about his personal life before the full release of his memoirs and fans shudder every time.

Radar Online has obtained a new excerpt from the book and people are really enjoying the tea they have been spilling.

Jessica revealed that Nick refused to sign the divorce documents at first and insisted they go to marriage counseling.

The media continues to report that, according to Open Book, which is the title of the next memoirs, Nick begged him: "Please, don't leave me. I love you so much. & # 39;

However, he obviously did not give his marriage another chance and after the divorce, she witnessed him ‘he represents himself as a victim’ in a documentary about an album he was preparing to release at the time.

Mentioned Then he mentioned that the door was still open for us to be together again. I kept pulling the blanket over my face to hide because (because) I felt very exposed. It was very disrespectful and (he) dragged me back into its orbit when I was starting to quit (the relationship). "

The two married in 2002 and had more than three years later because Nick supposedly had "an amazing eye."

She continues to write that seeing him "collapse in front of the world,quot; in the documentary made her feel responsible even though she knows it isn't now.

‘But back then, I felt I needed to fix it. He rang the bell and, by reflex, hugged him. I meant it too. Despite my anger, I missed him. I didn't know any other way to improve it, so I slept with him, "he revealed.



