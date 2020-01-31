Jessica Biel proves that she and Justin Timberlake are stronger than ever

Through thick and thin.
More than a month later Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to Jessica Bieland his family for holding hands with the actress Alisha Wainwright During what he described as a "shameful,quot; night, the pair on list A wants to make it clear that they have moved on.
Biel visited Instagram on Friday with a series of snapshots never seen before to celebrate her husband's 39th birthday.
"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. Somehow you grow up without getting old. We love you so much," the publication captioned. Included in the photos is one of The sinner star kissing J.T. since he received an honorary doctorate last year, and others from the duo of the hand.
The actress's public display of affection for Justin is one of the first since the scandal involving Wainwright.
On December 4, the singer of "Say Something,quot; addressed the paparazzi photos of him and his Palm tree Co-star for the first time, describing his behavior as a "strong time in the trial."
"… let me be clear, nothing happened between my co-star and me," his statement continued in part. "I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to give my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having gone through such a shameful situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that. "
Despite Timberlake's actions, a source told E! News at the moment he and Biel focused on repairing their broken bond.
"No one will go anywhere, but it definitely had an effect on their marriage and their trust in him," said our source. "Even if nothing happened but what was in the photos, what he did was very inappropriate."
After Justin finished filming Palm tree, who filmed in New Orleans, returned home to Los Angeles just before the holidays.
"Justin has spent a lot of time apologizing and acknowledging Jessica's feelings," a separate source revealed to E! News. "She feels terrible and wishes she could recover the public humiliation and shame she caused. She loves Jessica and is married to her. She will learn from what happened and won't let it happen again."
Up and forward, as they say.
