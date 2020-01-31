Jessica Biel proves that she and Justin Timberlake are stronger than ever

Through thick and thin.

More than a month later Justin Timberlake publicly apologized to Jessica Bieland his family for holding hands with the actress Alisha Wainwright During what he described as a "shameful,quot; night, the pair on list A wants to make it clear that they have moved on.

Biel visited Instagram on Friday with a series of snapshots never seen before to celebrate her husband's 39th birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. Somehow you grow up without getting old. We love you so much," the publication captioned. Included in the photos is one of The sinner star kissing J.T. since he received an honorary doctorate last year, and others from the duo of the hand.

The actress's public display of affection for Justin is one of the first since the scandal involving Wainwright.