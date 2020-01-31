Jean-Kevin Augustin, Wayne Rooney and Rhian Brewster: Nine key signings of the January Championship | Soccer news







Sky Sports takes a look at nine key offers made by the Sky Bet Championship clubs in the January transfer window.

Jean-Kevin Augustin, Leeds United – on loan from RB Leipzig

It didn't work for Eddie Nketiah in Leeds, but his need for a striker to push Patrick Bamford saw Marcelo Bielsa look for another option and finally turn to Augustin.

The 22-year-old entered the academy in Paris Saint-Germain, where he made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 and scored twice, before joining the RB Leipzig Bundesliga team in 2017. Limited appearances led him to move again, to Monaco on loan at the beginning of this season, but competition for places there saw it change to Leeds. In total, he has 14 goals in 75 appearances in France and Germany so far.

Leeds and Bamford had been fighting for victories and goals in recent times, but Agustín's presence in the stands inspired No. 9 to his best performance of the season, as Bamford scored twice in his 3-2 victory against Millwall on Tuesday night.

"He is a central forward with good movement and mobility," Bielsa said of his new acquisition. "On the team, he is involved in the combined game and has a lot of presence in the area."

"He has a well-known track record, a good track record and will be useful for the needs we have in our team. He is a young player. When he used to play at the Academy (PSG), he was one of the best known players in the world."

Wayne Rooney, Derby County – DC United

It's strange to think of Rooney as a January signing because his move to Derby was announced a long time ago. But the change only became official during the winter window.

Phillip Cocu immediately handed the captain's armband to the legend of England and Manchester United, now 34, and Derby has collected seven points from his four games on the side. Ironically, his first goal for Derby came in his first defeat with the club, in Luton.

Rooney is also a player coach at the club, having spent more or less a month working behind the scenes with Cocu before making his debut, and will be anxious for the play to be a success upon his return to English football. It could be said that it is the biggest name I have played in the Championship.

"If a player with Rooney's qualities, career and experience (is available), you have to be very happy and happy that he is here," Cocu said.

Rhian Brewster, Swansea – on Liverpool loan

Brewster, one of three loans signed by Swansea chief Steve Cooper in January, joined the club along with Chelsea youth Conor Gallagher, who stood out in Charlton in the first half of the season, and defender Marc Guehi .

Brewster, who is still only 19 years old, has made three appearances in the league for the Swans since joining from Liverpool, and scored his first main goal against Wigan earlier this month.

Brewster, most famous for winning the Golden Boot in the triumphant England U-17 World Cup campaign in 2017, scored eight times in that tournament with Cooper, and now has the opportunity to impress in the Championship after recovering from a long term injury.

"Swansea and Steve Cooper already asked in the summer if I could go and it wasn't the right time," said Liverpool head Jurgen Klopp earlier this month. "He got out of a long-term injury, so I thought he just needed to keep up and get used to his body again, but he needed to get used to the intensity."

"Now he's training for a very long period, so it was a good time to give him a loan and help Swansea with luck, and Swansea can help Rhian and then us."

Nahki Wells, Bristol City – Burnley

Bristol City has been desperate for a striker since the injury suffered by Benik Afobe in September, and they finally managed to catch his man through Wells's door.

The former Huddersfield striker, who won the Premier League promotion in 2017, spent last season and the first half of this campaign borrowed at Burnley's QPR, where he struggled to have an impact. He already scored 13 goals in the Championship in 2019/20 and was far from having little interest in January.

The Bermuda international, 29, has 65 goals and 22 assists in 213 appearances in the Championship. Bristol City has entered the last part of the last seasons in play-off dispute, only to move away towards the end of the campaign. They will expect Wells' impact to help them enter the top six.

"Nahki is a very talented player and is a proven scorer at this level," said Bristol City chief Lee Johnson. "I have spoken before our ability to create many opportunities and I think Nahki will help us in terms of that clinical advantage we have sometimes needed."

"I really want to work with him and I think he will fit very well in our team, as we aim for a solid final with 18 games remaining."

Callum Robinson, West Brom – on loan from Sheffield United

Robinson returns to the Championship with West Brom, having struggled to achieve the degree with Sheffield United in the Premier League.

The striker was bought from Bramall Lane by Chris Wilder in the summer of Preston, having scored 31 goals in 124 appearances in the Championship for the club, but managed only one goal in 12 appearances in the top category, although that was a 2-2 tie at Chelsea.

West Brom has failed to win any of its last seven games, as its promotion momentum has stuttered, and Chief Slaven Bilic will expect Robinson to inject some much needed energy into his line of attack.

The 24-year-old is able to play anywhere in the front line, and will also compete for a starting place with the new signing Kamil Grosicki, who arrived from Hull on the day of the deadline.

"Most of the things I saw well about him is when he came from the left side," Bilic said. "That's when you look at him in Preston. Sheffield United plays with a different system than most teams, but he can also play to the front. He can play back. He has a bit of everything."

Nuno da Costa, Nottingham Forest – from Strasbourg

The impressive recent form of Nottingham Forest has seen them emerge as Leeds and West Brom's main challengers for the promotion, and Sabri Lamouchi moved in January to reinforce his attack strength.

It is a wise move too. Forest has been extremely dependent on Lewis Grabban this season, and only two teams in the top half of the Championship have scored fewer goals than them.

Da Costa, 28, scored 14 goals in 74 appearances in Ligue 1 for Strasbourg, helped them win the French League Cup last season and secure qualification for this season's Europa League, and even scored against the powerful PSG in 2018/19.

Lamouchi would have seen the striker play in France during his time in charge in Rennes, and he will hope to be able to provide competition and support to Grabban that will help end Forest's 21-year wait for Premier League football.

Emile Smith Rowe, Huddersfield – on loan from Arsenal

Another intriguing lending firm of a great Premier League club, Smith Rowe had 10 appearances in Arsenal under his belt, and some on loan for RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga last season, before joining Huddersfield.

At just 19, the midfielder has already scored three goals for Arsenal, scoring twice in the Europa League group stage last season against Qarabag and Vorskla Poltava, and once in the Carabao Cup against Blackpool.

He has also appeared in England at all levels, from under 16 to under 20, winning the U-17 World Cup in 2017. Mikel Arteta, who has already used several young players since taking over the Emirates, Will keep interested eye.

"We wanted to bring a bit of enthusiasm, energy and quality at the top end of the field and be able to bring Emile Smith Rowe; for us, we see him as the most exciting young attacking player in English football," said the Huddersfield chief. Danny Cowley

"He has played a lot of soccer, a lot of U23 soccer and also a good number of first team games for Arsenal. So we are very happy to bring him. I have to say we are grateful to Arsenal."

Michael Hector, Fulham – of Chelsea

Héctor is now 27 years old and has spent the vast majority of his loan career. He made seven separate Reading moves between 2019 and 2015, before joining Chelsea and making four temporary changes from Stamford Bridge.

Finally, it seems that the plant has found a home in Fulham. Hector initially accepted the measure in early September, but had to wait until the new year to play.

However, its impact has already been felt. His debut saw a 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and in three appearances in the Championship so far, Fulham has recorded three clean sheets.

He has added steel to Scott Parker's bottom line, and has been vital at a time when goals are missing due to the absence of injuries from striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. With him on defense, Fulham has a real chance of promotion.

Marcus Maddison, Hull City – on loan from Peterborough

Hull City has a large gap in its side after the departure of Kamil Grosicki and the imminent departure of Jarrod Bowen, possibly his two most important attack players, so they have moved to the creator of League One.

Now 26, Maddison scored or helped more than once in a League One match for Peterborough, scoring 52 goals and 71 assists in 212 appearances. Charlton also pursued him, but Hull is the side that led him through the door on loan.

Initially he moved out of Gateshead out of the league in 2014, Maddison will be linked again with Grant McCann, who was his boss in Peterborough from 2016 to 18. It will be interesting to see if he can make his way to the Championship.

"It's been 17 hours or so, but everything has developed quite well. I'm happy to have joined such a big club and I'm excited to start now," Maddison said after signing.