Jawaani Jaaneman Movie Review | filmfare.com

Critic's Rating:







3.5 / 5

Dad's entertainment!

Jazz – because Jaswinder Singh is not great – (Saif Ali Khan) is a 40-year-old loafer who lives in London and pretends to be a real estate agent, but is actually a 24-hour party man and a bit addicted to sex. good. He feels that he has never grown up, he preferred to date younger and younger women every day, he has not invested in a single significant relationship in his life and believes that the wife and children are for the losers. So imagine your surprise when a 21-year-old appears to be his daughter. A paternity test confirms that Tia (Alaya Furniturewala) is not only her daughter, but also pregnant. He decides to have the baby in London in the company of his beloved newly found dad and, along the way, Jazz discovers the value of real relationships and finally grows …

%MINIFYHTMLe118d24be977cf599c0e6126b967292613% %MINIFYHTMLe118d24be977cf599c0e6126b967292614%

The way in which the character of Saif is defined is correct: either his rock band t-shirts, his propensity to drink everyone under the table or his habit of hitting anyone who wears a skirt: everything is perfect. His motto in life is: "Sher hoon sher principal. Aur Sher tab tak raja hota hai, jab tak akela hota hai,quot;. Juxtaposed to this is the character of Kubra Sait, who plays his hairdresser and confident in the film. She plays a woman closer to her age who is only interested in a real relationship. It is clear enough to define limits, it takes Tia as if it were her family and, in general, she is a kind and compassionate soul. Their relationship almost but not entirely lacks melodrama. She forgives him easily even when they have an awkward moment and because he understands that he is still stuck in college. His family, although it looks like a noisy Bollywood family from Bollywood, also doesn't create a scene when they discover they have a sudden granddaughter and support Tia during her pregnancy. Farida Jalal plays the affectionate mother and Kumud Mishra is his working younger brother who is tired of being the adult of the family and yet defends his brother. There is a subplot around a shady property agreement, but that is not a turn, we know that our hero will clear up and fix things in the end.

Tabu appears as a special appearance and gives this cheesy comedy another layer of peculiarity. She plays a spiritual guru based in Amsterdam who teaches rich Indians how to get inside. She is perpetually drugged with recreational drugs, loves to talk about chakras and spiritual energies and strongly believes in free sex, basically being Jazz 2.0. It is not defined why she did not tell him that she became pregnant, it is a loose end that needed some kind of attachment. Nor do we know how Tia, despite being the daughter of two of the most irresponsible people on earth, grows to be such an orderly child. But, again, this is a comedy and not a film of life, so who cares about the background stories.

Alaya Furniturewala has made a sure debut, showing a mixture of strength and vulnerability that was needed in the film. She fits perfectly with Saif, waiting for his friendship, his support, but he is also fine with a life without him. Saif Ali Khan shows a great variety of emotions. He is at his best hedonistic moment as a playboy and is shown to initially deny being a father. His acceptance of his situation is gradual and not sudden, although he becomes Bollywood towards the end. His comic moment in scenes with Kubra Sait and later Tabu is perfect. And his chemistry with Alaya also sounds true.

In short, the well-acted and well-crafted Jawaani Jaaneman is a casual treat on assuming the responsibilities of life. This sparkling comedy is paisa vasool total in fact.

Trailer: Jawaani Jaaneman