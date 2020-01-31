Jason Momoa is shirtless and soapy in the new Super Bowl teaser

In case you need a reason to watch Sunday's big game!

Aquaman star Jason Momoa He released a preview for his new Super Bowl Sunday announcement, and let's say, things get a little soapy! The star went to Instagram to show a clip of him for one of the Super Bowl ads on Sunday, and the action star shows a bit of his funny side.

In the short space for Quicken Loans' Rocket Mortgage, the star spends most of her time pumping and relaxing in a nice, warm bubble bath with her dog by her side. He also soaps himself in the bathroom and gives an animated talk in a mirror with a cute pink brush. As if he needed extra motivation to be Jason driving Momoa crazy!

"It has been an epic week but we are just beginning," he published along with the short video. "I can't wait for everyone to see me #like Sunday ALOHA J."