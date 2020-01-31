Jason Aldean's wife adopts a healthy diet to overcome postpartum depression

%MINIFYHTML915112e26ecbeca7f4f53587f9fa519e11% %MINIFYHTML915112e26ecbeca7f4f53587f9fa519e12%

Brittany Kerr says she finally feels & # 39; like her again & # 39; after the mental and physical challenges he has faced because he gained 40 pounds & # 39; with my two children & # 39 ;.

Jason Aldean& # 39; wife, Brittany kerrIt finally feels like her again after adopting a healthy diet to overcome the symptoms of postpartum depression.

First "American idol"The contestant will celebrate her daughter Marina's first birthday next week (February 4), and Brittany admits that last year has been both a mental and physical challenge, adapting to life as the mother of two children.

"I gained 40 pounds with my two children and it took me much longer to start feeling after my second (son)," the 30-year-old told Fox News.

"I felt really depressed. Finally, I reached a point where I knew I had to take charge."

Brittany, who also shares her two-year-old son Memphis, with country superstar Jason, decided to reevaluate her food choices to help her get back on track, and began following the South Beach Diet plan, which encourages the consumption of carbohydrates that are more digested slowly

"I really wanted to focus on my health and what I was putting on my body," the singer shared. "I started in South Beach and saw and felt the results almost immediately. I was a better & # 39; me & # 39; both mentally and physically and I am grateful to have found a program that really works as a lifestyle."

Brittany is a big fan of the brand, has become an ambassador and shows her weight loss of 17 pounds (7.7 kilograms) in a new photo shoot next to the beach for the firm.

"This session was very fun because I felt comfortable in my skin again!" The star sprouted. "I give credit to the South Beach Diet because they have made it so easy. I take my meals, snacks and milkshakes along the way with me, which is key to keeping me on track."

"I strongly believe that food is combustible." "Eating healthy gives me energy and let's be honest, I need all the energy I can get with our busy life and these two babies running! And, the new South Beach ketogenic diet has just launched and I love it! It provides all the benefits! of keto without being so strict. "

Brittany and Jason got married in 2015.

He also has two other daughters from his previous marriage.